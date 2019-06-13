Ayala Land Premier pioneers prestigious office development in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — Luxury developer Ayala Land Premier breaks new ground and blazes a new trail with One Vertis Plaza, its first ever office project.

One Vertis Plaza will rise as a centerpiece of Vertis North, Ayala Land’s 45-hectare, master-planned, mixed-use estate in Quezon City.

Anchoring Mega-Manila’s northern transport and commercial hubs, Vertis North is quickly becoming Quezon City’s prime central business district. It is a convergence point for major commercial areas, existing transport developments and Mega Manila’s upcoming infrastructure projects such as MRT 7 and the Unified Grand Central station, set to open by 2020 and 2022 respectively, as well as the Metro Manila Subway targeted for full completion by 2025.



Quezon City, the largest city in the metropolis, is reflective of the country’s rapid economic growth. As a result of this, the city has posted the highest increase in office spaces in Metro Manila at 22%, evidence of growing economic activity and demand.

However, most of these office spaces and developments are designed for the BPO/KPO office market, with few equipped for the requirements of corporate headquarters and premium grade office spaces. Tenants and investors also tend to move up to higher-grade office spaces over time, demonstrating a preference for quality over cost as their business operations thrive and expand. At this level, special or unique facilities and international certifications, such as LEED, are viewed as key differentiators in the competitive market.*

Already home to prestigious universities, creative hubs, and government offices, there is a demand and opportunity for a premium grade office development in Quezon City that can rival those in the gleaming business districts of Makati and BGC.

Quezon City's distinct landmark

Located at the heart of Vertis North is the 2-hectare Vertis North Gardens. The estate’s "green heart" integrates Vertis North developments with parks and civic spaces and bike and pedestrian lanes transforming the area into an impressive and progressive, people-centric, urban centerpiece. Incidentally, Vertis North Gardens covers about the same land area as Ayala Triangle Gardens in the Makati CBD.



It is in this setting that Ayala Land Premier introduces its latest and first signature office development—One Vertis Plaza.

Best-in-class design and features

Located and directly adjacent to the expansive greens of Vertis North Gardens, the 43-story glass tower will be an icon of best in class design and amenities in Quezon City. Boasting expansive views as well as direct access to Vertis North Gardens, One Vertis Plaza provides a truly unique business environment.

Its grand entryway, dubbed The Concourse, will feature an almost 2,000-sqm motorcourt, providing for an impressive and efficient vehicular drop-off. The premium-grade tower will present a striking all-glass façade as well as The Gallery—a light filled and voluminous double height lobby.

The project will be utilizing low-e glass to ensure the highest comfort levels for tenants and reduce power consumption, enhancing the building’s sustainability features. Sixteen passenger elevators equipped with a Destination Control System will also be in place to increase efficiency and reduce waiting times.

On top of the requisite LEED-compliant features, the project will also provide its own rainwater management and recycling facilities. One Vertis Plaza will also feature The Square, a dedicated food hall which opens up to the 1,800-sqm Plaza offering a mix of retail spaces integrated with the Vertis North Gardens.

"We are truly happy and excited to introduce One Vertis Plaza, our pioneering office development in Vertis North, Quezon City," says Mike Jugo, managing director of Ayala Land Premier. "One Vertis Plaza will deliver the distinctive Ayala Land Premier experience, this time to the increasingly discerning premium office market."

In great company

The rest of Quezon City's vibrant leisure, lifestyle and cultural destinations are all practically a stroll away from One Vertis Plaza's doors. Ayala Land's expansive Trinoma Mall and the recently-opened Ayala Malls Vertis North offer more than 240,000 sqm of retail space with hundreds of brands and dining options.

One Vertis Plaza complements Ayala Land’s existing and upcoming projects in Vertis North. These include the three-tower Vertis North Corporate Center, strategically located on top of the Ayala Malls Vertis North.

Seda Hotel, which opened in late 2017, is already considered one of Quezon City’s best hotels, with 438 rooms satisfying the demand for deluxe accommodations in the area. Solaire Vertis North will soon be breaking ground for their integrated resort and entertainment development in Vertis North.

For those who would like to experience living within this dynamic estate, Ayala Land offers a selection of residential projects by Alveo and Avida. All these developments envisage a well-balanced, multi-faceted city within a city, seamlessly integrated into Mega Manila’s evolving and improving transport networks. One Vertis Plaza, Ayala Land Premier’s first office project is set to be completed in June 2024.

For more information, visit www.ayalalandpremier.com