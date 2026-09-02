Jetwash introduces automated touchless car wash done in 6.5 minutes

MANILA, Philippines — If you value your time and you don’t want to waste it by spending more than an hour queueing up just to get your vehicle cleaned at your neighborhood carwash, don’t fret. Jet the fret away.

The Jetwash Automated Touchless Car Wash is here. Located at the Jetwash Building along Don Jesus Boulevard on the way into Alabang Hills in Cupang, Muntinlupa, the service promises “Clean in 15,” where your vehicle will be clean in just 15 minutes or less.

Jetwash is the brainchild of businessman and serial entrepreneur Dante Reyes, who has a string of other businesses including Mr. Jeff laundry service.

“My son Polo, who is now my partner in Jetwash, stayed in Canada for his studies and he observed that laundry services and carwash outlets are often situated next to each other in several locations,” Reyes narrated.

“Polo’s observation provided the impetus for me to venture into the carwash business after Mr. Jeff has shown a steady growth.”

Fast, convenient and customer-focused

Before deciding to go into the carwash business, Reyes observed several carwash and auto detailing businesses and noted the long waiting time before a customer’s vehicle can be cleaned.

“I spoke with several customers and realized that some of them are actually in a hurry,” Dante narrated. “Most customers waited because they didn’t have a choice. Those who were in a real hurry looked for other carwash outlets or just drove off without having their vehicle cleaned,” he continued.

360° for 360 PHP

Aside from its catchy slogan, “Clean in 15”, Jetwash also claims “360° for 360 PHP”, which means the entire vehicle is cleaned all around for just P360. This is what P360 at Jetwash Automated Touchless Car Wash gets you:

Step 1: Pre-Soak

The system begins by spraying the vehicle with a medium-pressure mix of pre-soak chemicals and high-foam shampoo to loosen dirt. This process is performed in two cycles.

Step 2: Foam Generation (Air + Water + Chemical)

The car wash system draws a specialized, pH-neutral detergent from its chemical tank and dispenses millions of tiny bubbles, resulting in a thick, shaving-cream-like consistency—commonly known as the colorful lava foam.

Step 3: 360° High-Pressure Wash

A robotic arm with 360° rotating nozzles moves around the vehicle, delivering high-pressure water for a thorough, scratch-free clean.

Step 4: Chemical Application (Atomized Spray)

Specialized cleaning agents, such as crystal coating wax, are applied using atomizing nozzles that turn the liquid into a fine mist for even coverage. Dante calls this the water wax process.

Step 5: Final Rinse

High-pressure water rinses away all remaining soap, dirt, and chemical residue.

Step 6: Rapid Air Drying

The cycle finishes with a powerful embedded drying system that uses high-speed airflow to dry the vehicle quickly and prevent water spots.

The entire automated carwash process is computer-controlled and takes only around six and a half minutes to finish.

Manually ensuring the cleanliness and dryness of the exterior, the dedicated vacuuming of the interior, and the application of the tire dressing adds just a few more minutes to make your vehicle “Clean in 15.”

Concern for the environment

What differentiates Jetwash from other carwash business is its water recovery and recycling system. Used water from the automated touchless vehicle cleaning process drains into a catch basin under each carwash bay.

The used water then gets pumped into a water recycling machine at the backroom of the Jetwash building where it is treated to maintain a pH balance and cleanliness that will not affect the vehicle’s paint finish.

The recycled water is then stored in a large tank and then reused for another vehicle washing process. This system not only saves water but also helps prevent contamination of the nearby Laguna de Bay, where used water and rainwater from the Muntinlupa area flows into.

Because the automated touchless car wash takes only 6.5 minutes, customers can stay inside their vehicle to watch the Jetwash system clean their vehicle’s exterior.

Customers can also wait inside the glass-enclosed reception area where they can still watch their vehicle being cleaned while having a free cup of coffee, or free popcorn for their children and for themselves.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Jetwash is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



