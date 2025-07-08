Toyota Motor Philippines empowers Filipinos with the power of choice

Filipinos usually ask first is “Anong brand ang para sa akin?” and Toyota understands this very well.

MANILA, Philippines — With so many mobility options in the local market to choose from, the question Filipinos usually ask first is “Anong brand ang para sa akin?” This doesn’t come as a surprise as many studies have shown that Filipinos have a strong sense of brand loyalty. This loyalty is made stronger the more reputable and trustworthy a brand is, and Toyota understands this very well.

Your trusted brand

Globally, Toyota continues to be the top-selling car brand amid a highly competitive market. With its extensive lineup of Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV), the mobility company has a car for every need.

As the leading automotive brand in the Philippines, Toyota has been the trusted brand of Filipinos for their mobility needs since 1989, offering quality, durable and reliable products and services. Chances are, you’ve seen a first-generation Corolla or a Revo on the road recently—a testament to the build quality of Toyota cars.

The Toyota Hilux, which embodies quality, durability and reliability, is also renowned for its high resale value.

Toyota cars also have great resale value. This is great news for customers who want to upgrade their vehicle as they move onto the next stage of their life or simply want to elevate their lifestyle.

With a Toyota in every vehicle segment, there’s a car for everyone. From sedans to SUVs to vans to sports cars—Toyota gives customers many options to choose from. The mobility company also offers the widest range of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) in the local market, with HEV variants of well-loved models such as the Camry, Corolla Altis, Corolla Cross, RAV4 and Alphard; and recent product lineup additions such as the Zenix and Yaris Cross.

Toyota offers Filipino customers competitively priced electrified options with the Yaris Cross, Corolla Altis and Corolla Cross.

Since the launch of the Prius in the Philippines in 2009, Toyota has been pioneering electrification in the country by introducing HEVs, which have been proven to be an efficient mode of transportation with their ability to go further on a single tank of gas compared to conventional vehicles.

True to its Japanese roots, the Toyota Motor Philippines recognizes the importance of research and development, often doing “goyokiki” or the practice of going and talking with customers to understand their needs.

This allows it many opportunities to continuously improve its products and services so that customers receive the best experience. For its recently launched Next Generation Tamaraw, for example, company executives met with business owners to ask what they need from a workhorse vehicle.

Your one-stop shop

To date, Toyota Motor Philippines has a strong network of 75 dealerships and eight service centers nationwide, and continues to expand to more locations to meet the one-stop shop needs of customers. With more dealership locations, Toyota makes its products and services more accessible.

Recent studies have shown that Filipinos still prefer going to physical stores for their purchases, so Toyota places utmost importance in ensuring that its dealerships are equipped with global-standard facilities and equipment.

At dealerships, customers can see and test drive for themselves the vehicle that they are interested in. While waiting for their vehicle to be released or serviced, they can even grab a cup of coffee and window shop Toyota Genuine Parts and Accessories, and Gazoo Racing merchandise.

With car parts readily available at dealerships, customers also don’t have to worry about waiting too long for their vehicle to be repaired.

Dealerships are also the best place to learn about other Toyota services. Need financing for your new vehicle? Toyota Financial Services Philippines has you covered. Can’t remember when’s your next periodic maintenance timing? You can check on the myToyota App. Looking for a secondhand vehicle? There’s T-SURE, Toyota’s quality pre-owned cars program. Want to lease a car? There’s Kinto One, Toyota’s car leasing solution.

Genuine customer support

Toyota’s genuine customer support doesn’t stop after the vehicle has been released. Customers can also be assured that when they purchase a Toyota vehicle, Toyota will be with them every step of the way, from when they first visit the showroom to when they upgrade to a new unit. Toyota makes it easy to get in touch with customer service through its various channels, including its customer hotline, mobile app, and social media platforms.

Customers can also go to any of Toyota Motor Philippines’ 75 dealerships and 8 service centers nationwide for their mobility needs, where Toyota experts can assist them with their inquiries and concerns.

At Toyota, there are no compromises—because real value comes from reliability, performance, and an ownership or usership experience that goes beyond expectations. With more than 30 years of moving the world of Filipinos, Toyota Motor Philippines is committed to further strengthening its mobility offerings to provide happiness and meet the needs of customers.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Toyota is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.