Subscribe and drive? How car leasing works via Toyota Kinto One

Know how Kinto One works and how it can give users and businesses peace of mind, flexibility and empowered mobility.

MANILA, Philippines — Driving a car is more than just aspiration, it’s all about necessity. It provides mobility to get from point A to point B conveniently, thereby giving control of valuable time and resources.

It proves very useful for working individuals to drive anytime, anywhere, as well as entrepreneurs in need of mobility solutions for their business operations. Apart from this, a car could be utilized for other official purposes. Think foreigners or expats who are staying long-term in the country.

Always understanding the needs and demand of the market, Toyota now offers a viable option for those who want to be empowered to drive a vehicle—even without owning it.

Introducing Kinto One, a full-package leasing program by Toyota Mobility Solutions Philippines, which serves as an alternative to car ownership and still, provide the same freedom.

On the other hand, Kinto One Business is a full-service operating lease (FSOL) program, packaged with vehicle rental with maintenance and insurance, among other services. This option ensures that businesses are given more alternatives to traditional vehicle acquisition—especially empowering micro, small, medium enterprises (MSMEs).

How does it work?

Kinto One is a subscription service that offers a flexible way to utilize an already-reliable Toyota vehicle without diving into traditional vehicle ownership, yet. In turn, the program is designed to provide subscribers leeway for their current priorities in life.

It is easily available for application via the Toyota Kinto website, or a preferred Toyota dealership.

One can choose to lease a car in time periods of 36 to 60 months, which is settled on a monthly basis. The customer will only need to pay a security deposit of two months (for personal transportation) or 10% of their leasing fee (for businesses).

Making it even more flexible, a client can choose a customized package between Kinto One Individual or Kinto One Business:

Kinto One Individual Kinto One Business 10,000 km / year 10,000 km / year 15,000 km / year 15,000 km / year 20,000 km / year 20,000 km / year 30,000 km / year 30,000 km / year 40,000 km / year

Don’t forget, when the lease period has been completed, the customer needs to return the vehicle to Toyota for proper handling.

Perks of full-service operating lease program

Any business—be it big or small—needs good cash flow management. Through Kinto One Business, business owners need not to shell out significant money upfront—just 10% of their leasing fee.

In addition, they can better manage their expenditures as all vehicle-related expenses such as repairs and servicing are usually included in the program.

Such structure makes expenses more predictable—helping customers align their cash flow with their operational budget.

As the Kinto One Business gives its customers access to some of the newest offerings in the market, clients can benefit from the latest technologies in the market. This provides them more mileage with less fuel consumption, as well as peace of mind, among others.

Furthermore, vehicles under the company may easily be returned to get a newer model, ensuring that the vehicles are in perfect running state.

Administrative responsibilities will also be minimized as the program already includes scheduling maintenance, managing insurance, keeping track of mileage, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Benefits of Kinto One

Various benefits also await individuals who will avail of Kinto One such as peace of mind.

They can have more control of their finances as the monthly subscription fee covers the regular preventive and periodic maintenance, comprehensive yearly insurance and vehicle registration. Talk about reducing unexpected costs in terms of maintenance to almost nil!

Clients also have the opportunity to change their vehicle every three years as the program does not come with any long-term commitment. With leasing, it’s not only about upgrading or changing based on what model is popular, but what is best suited to current personal or business needs.

Since they can now choose what car to have, customers can make independent, smart and efficient choices on how to utilize and enjoy their resources.

Indeed, Kinto One and Kinto One Business could be a strong partner to forward-thinking individuals and business owners.

Discover and enjoy the convenience of worry free and flexible mobility with Toyota’s Kinto One.

To subscribe, visit your preferred Toyota dealership, call 09275236992, contact [email protected], or visit https://toyota-mobilitysolutions.ph/kinto-one to learn more about the product. — WITH EUDEN VALDEZ

