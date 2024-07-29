^

Motoring

This hybrid Toyota Corolla Altis with a racing spirit is as striking as it’s efficient

Euden Valdez - Philstar.com
July 29, 2024 | 9:30am
for Toyota
This hybrid Toyota Corolla Altis with a racing spirit is as striking as itâ��s efficient
We drill down the exciting features of the Toyota Corolla Altis GR-S HEV that make it as striking as it’s efficient.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — When the Toyota Corolla Altis first launched in the Philippines, the motoring scene was abuzz, dubbing the compact sedan as a “sneak peek into the future.”

This future is now as the 2022 iteration of the Toyota Corolla Altis carries both the HEV and GR-S badges, which makes it a hybrid electric vehicle with the Gazoo Racing Spirit.

But what does this actually entail?

Here, we drill down the exciting features of the Toyota Corolla Altis GR-S HEV that make it as striking as it’s efficient.

Ever-reliable made electric

When the Toyota Corolla Altis was introduced in the Philippine market 16 years ago, it became a reliable daily driver for countless Filipinos because of its practical features and design.

The same is true today especially with the HEV variant, which is powered by an efficient gasoline engine and a high-output, self-charging electric motor. These engines are seamlessly combined giving its user maximum fuel mileage.

More under the hood, it carries a continuously variable transmission (CVT), 16-valve DOHC, 4-cylinder, in-line, chain drive with VVT-i engine.

So whether city driving for work and errands, or traveling out of town, you’re guaranteed an overall impressive drive.

RELATED STORY: What's in a Toyota HEV? Guide to understanding hybrid electrified vehicles

Striking and sportier than ever

Then and now, the Toyota Corolla Altis always makes waves in the looks department.

In 2008, The Philippine STAR motoring columnist Dong Magsajo described the first-ever Corolla Altis and wrote, “With zero doubts we’ll say this much: it looks much, much better than the current variant that still manages to fly out of Toyota showrooms...”

As the years went by, the Corolla became sleeker, and now, sportier thanks to its GR-S enhancements. If you don’t know yet, Toyota models with the GR-S badge replicate the feel of performance Gazoo Racing cars.

As such, the Corolla Altis GR-S HEV sports a more aggressive look than past Corolla Altis. Its front bumper is edgier and bigger, featuring a catchy black grille. At the back, the ducktail spoiler adds to the sporty vibe. The model also comes with full LED headlights.

Other GR-S features on the exterior include the GR-S rear bumper with diffuser, and darker, 17-inch alloy wheels.

Indeed, this compact sedan can surely turn heads. Imagine making this much impact from a small package.

The Corolla Altis’ striking features don’t end here as there are also GR-S enhancements inside such as black leather seats with red stitching with GR logos embossed on their headrests of front seats.

More notable features

Finally, the all-new Corolla Altis is part of Toyota’s next generation cars in the pursuit of innovations for the best driving experience.

For starters, the GR-S HEV variant is equipped with digital conveniences such as Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Panoramic View Monitor and Wireless Charger.

But what’s all these without peace of mind on the road? Of course, the iconic Corolla promotes nothing but a safe ride.

That is why the GR-S HEV model comes equipped with the latest Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), designed to help protect drivers, passengers and others on the road.

Some TSS features on the road include Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Automatic High Beam (AHB), and Pre-collision System (PCS). These use a camera or radar technology for better hazard detection and driver support driver.

So whether looking to buy their first sedan or considering to go electric, you should definitely check out the Toyota Corolla Altis GR-S HEV. After all, the Corolla still holds the title of best-selling nameplate to date!

With the Corolla Altis GR-S HEV, you get to enjoy its trusted durability and reliability with a striking sporty look. And even better, you can practice eco-friendly mobility toward a more sustainable lifestyle.

 

To know more, visit https://www.toyota.com.ph/corolla-altis. Stay updated by following Toyota Motor Philippines’ official pages: Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook and Instagram, toyota.com.phToyotaMotorPH on Twitter, and Toyota PH on Viber.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Toyota. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom. 


 

vuukle comment

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

HYBRID CARS

TOYOTA

TOYOTA COROLLA ALTIS

TOYOTA MOTOR PHILIPPINES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Maxim now a new player in motorcycle taxi market in Metro Manila
brandSpace
May 15, 2024 - 2:15pm

Maxim now a new player in motorcycle taxi market in Metro Manila

May 15, 2024 - 2:15pm
E-hailing company Maxim recently took part in a pilot project aimed at developing motorcycle transportation in Metro Manila....
Motoring
fbtw
Win 12 million Caltex Rewards Points through Win-a-Million, Pick-a-Premyo Promo
April 23, 2024 - 10:30am

Win 12 million Caltex Rewards Points through Win-a-Million, Pick-a-Premyo Promo

April 23, 2024 - 10:30am
Caltex, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), rolls out its national promo for 2024, the Caltex Win-a-Million, Pick-a-Premyo...
Motoring
fbtw
UAAGI launches BAIC brand of SUVs, crossovers at MIAS 2024
April 8, 2024 - 9:00am

UAAGI launches BAIC brand of SUVs, crossovers at MIAS 2024

April 8, 2024 - 9:00am
Adding to its growing portfolio of global auto brands, the rapidly diversifying automotive distributor unveiled BAIC's powerful...
Motoring
fbtw
Have peace of mind on the road this Holy Week with Toyota Motorist Assistance
brandSpace
March 26, 2024 - 5:30pm

Have peace of mind on the road this Holy Week with Toyota Motorist Assistance

March 26, 2024 - 5:30pm
From March 28 to 31, TMP together with its select dealerships across the country is offering free emergency roadside ass...
Motoring
fbtw
Nissan, Honda say to explore partnership in electric vehicles
March 15, 2024 - 3:12pm

Nissan, Honda say to explore partnership in electric vehicles

March 15, 2024 - 3:12pm
Japanese auto giants Nissan and Honda said Friday they had agreed to explore a strategic partnership in electric vehicles...
Motoring
fbtw
Ayala-led distributor of BYD Electric Vehicles in PH names Optimax as new agency
March 1, 2024 - 1:22pm

Ayala-led distributor of BYD Electric Vehicles in PH names Optimax as new agency

March 1, 2024 - 1:22pm
Optimax Communications Group (Optimax) has won the coveted BYD electric vehicles (EVs) account, and is now the global brand's...
Motoring
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with