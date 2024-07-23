Move It collabs with Honda, Philippine Red Cross for safety and emergency training

GLOBAL STANDARDS FOR LOCAL MOTO-TAXI. Move It partners at the Honda Safety Driving Center to train and certify its team of safety trainers and assessors.

MANILA, Philippines — Motorcycle taxi company Move It recently held a training series dedicated to its team of trainers, assessors, safety program designers and Emergency Response Unit (ERU) in partnership with Honda Safety Driving Center and Philippine Red Cross.

“Safety remains a cornerstone of our operations. We are committed to constantly enhancing and advancing our programs, aiming to cultivate a fleet of rider-partners who are not only equipped with essential safety skills but also foster a safety-first mindset,” Move It General Manager Wayne Jacinto said.

“By forging strategic collaborations with esteemed organizations in road safety and emergency response, we continuously evolve our training and assessment program blueprint, aligning with globally recognized certification and training standards,” he added.

Sharing the dedication to road safety

Move It’s collaboration with Honda Safety Driving Center started in 2022, where its team of trainers, assessors and safety program designers undergo an intensive training program spread across three core courses, with the goal of achieving certification as road safety instructors and assessors:

A certification program focused on assessment of road safety awareness, and professional driving skills. Safety Riding Course. A training course focused on enriching the instructors’ road safety mindset and knowledge on how to become a responsible road user.



A training course focused on enriching the instructors’ road safety mindset and knowledge on how to become a responsible road user. Basic Motorcycle Troubleshooting. A training course on how to ascertain the roadworthiness of a vehicle.

After completing the certification program, Move It trainers and assessors are empowered to implement Move It’s mandatory skills and vehicle assessment program for prospective rider-partners.

The same team vets aspiring rider-partners who will move on to the next phase of the Move It onboarding process, which is the mandatory Driver Guidelines Orientation and Training. This program is designed after principles and guidelines set by the Honda Road Safety team and places a strong emphasis on road safety and rider conduct, ensuring Move It’s full compliance with established government standards.

On top of the certification program, the Move It assessment and upskilling team also participates in courses on analytical driving, motorcycle dynamics and practical application of topics like motorcycle handling, corrective riding posture, and traffic rules and regulations.

Move It has also co-developed road safety courses with the Honda Safety Driving Center, which are integrated into its orientation process and are made accessible to every rider via the in-app learning platform Move It Academy.

Boosting the Emergency Response Unit

Move It renewed its partnership with the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) for an advanced training program designed specifically for ERU team, which is composed of volunteer rider leaders and a dedicated contingent from the Move It team.

The Move It Emergency Response Unit undergoes intensive training with the Philippine Red Cross.

This initiative seeks to set new standards in emergency response and assistance in the motorcycle taxi industry. The training program encompasses a wide range of topics crucial for emergency preparedness and response, including Emergency Action Principle, Basic First Aid, Environmental Emergencies and Special Situations.

Following the completion of workshop sessions with the PRC, the Move It ERU members undergo further evaluation before being officially deployed as emergency responders.

The ERU responds to road incidents reported through the platform via the Move It Hotline, the in-app Safety Center or the Emergency SOS Button. They conduct a quick assessment of the situation, provide comprehensive on-site support and facilitate communication with riders, passengers and their families.

Lastly, the ERU administers basic first aid when required, while remaining to defer to professional medics for full-fledged medical attention and action.

“We are thankful for collaborations with organizations such as Honda Safety Driving Center and the Philippine Red Cross, for these deepen our industrial knowledge—allowing us to better our service to every passenger and heighten our commitment to safety,” Jacinto notes.

