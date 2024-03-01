^

Ayala’s MAPVI names Optimax as new agency of BYD electric vehicles

Philstar.com
March 1, 2024 | 1:22pm
Exclusively distributed in the Philippines by AC Motors through MAPVI, BYD is the world leader in new-energy vehicles with presence in over 70 countries.
MANILA, Philippines — Optimax Communications Group (Optimax) has won the coveted BYD electric vehicles (EVs) account, and is now the global brand's integrated marketing communications (IMC) agency in the Philippines. The new account was won through a pitch where Optimax competed with some of the industry's biggest agencies.

Mobility Access Philippines Ventures Inc. (MAPVI), a subsidiary of Ayala Corporation’s automotive arm AC Motors, is the official distributor of BYD cars in the Philippines.

MAPVI president Antonio “Toti” Zara III said that they are looking forward to working with Optimax in building the BYD brand as well as the EV sector in the Philippines.

“Our newly formed partnership is a step closer to making more and more Filipinos appreciate the No. 1-selling new-energy vehicles in the world right now. We are excited to work with Optimax’s energetic and young team to introduce BYD cars to Filipinos and make them understand the advantages of new-energy or what is more commonly known as electric vehicles,” said Zara.

An independent media agency that in recent years has evolved into a hybrid integrated marketing solutions (IMC) agency, Optimax is part of the award-winning agencies of DDB Group Philippines.

Optimax general manager Ela Federigan-Chua said that their team is very happy to have BYD as one of their client brands.

“Handling a global automotive brand like BYD is very exciting for us. It opens up a lot of opportunities to harness our expertise and showcase our creativity with the end in view of achieving the goals MAPVI set out for BYD,” said Federigan-Chua.

Exclusively distributed in the Philippines by AC Motors through MAPVI, BYD is the world leader in new-energy vehicles with presence in over 70 countries. Known for its innovations, BYD is also a leading player in commercial vehicle solutions, electronics, renewable energy and rail transit.

