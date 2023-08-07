Toyota Motor Philippines kicks off 35th year with electrifying, heart-racing experiences for customers

In line with the theme "Creating Happiness in Mobility," Toyota Motor Philippines prepared special activities and promotions centered towards enabling customers to experience the thrill and joy of moving together.

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is commemorating its 35th anniversary by thanking its customers who have made TMP the market leader in the country.

In line with the theme "Creating Happiness in Mobility," TMP prepared special activities and promotions centered towards enabling customers to experience the thrill and joy of moving together.

“We dedicate this celebration to the generations of Filipino Toyota customers who have embraced the Toyota brand and become Toyota’s brand ambassadors,” TMP President Atsuhiro Okamoto said. “To thank our customers for this milestone and to give them a glimpse of our exciting future together, we are treating them to exciting and unforgettable activities this month to kickstart our 35th year.”

For its 35th year celebration, TMP is leveling up the joy of driving with customer experiences centered around its electrification push for carbon neutrality, and its drive to continue creating ever-better cars and memorable fan experiences through motorsports.

Leave no one behind: Electrified mobility for all

TMP is starting its August anniversary month strong by bringing in a new Toyota nameplate that will further expand its wide range of electrified vehicles. Positioned as its “Most Affordable Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) yet”, TMP promises to change the electrified game anew with the arrival of the All-New Toyota Yaris Cross HEV.

TMP is unveiling the All-New Yaris Cross and exhibiting its powerhouse lineup of electrified sedans, MPVs and SUVs, at its “Go Electrified with Toyota” fair, making these electrified cars available for public test drive, customer inquiries and reservations.

With a total of 35 units of electrified cars from Toyota and Lexus all in one place, the event took place at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheater in Taguig from August 4 to 6. An opening program was also livestreamed on Toyota's official Facebook page.

“We believe in giving our customers the power of choice, that is why we advocate for a multiple-pathway approach to achieving carbon neutrality in mobility,” Okamoto said. “Widespread adoption of electrified vehicles is one of those paths and we are glad to give the public accessible and practical electrified vehicle options.”

The "Go Electrified with Toyota" fair allowed customers to familiarize and personally experience electrified vehicles especially HEVs that are appropriate to the current needs and conditions of the country.

By giving its customers a wide range of choices and eliminating hurdles to shifting to electrified technology, TMP is enabling Filipinos to start contributing to global decarbonization for a more sustainable future.

Morizo is coming: 2-day TGR fest in Manila

This August, Toyota Motor Corporation’s Chairman Akio Toyoda, known under the name Morizo when participating in motorsports events, is coming to Manila to topbill TMP’s TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Festival (TGR Fest).

Open to the public, the free admission TGR Fest is a gathering of motorsports enthusiasts and car aficionados celebrating the thrill and joy of driving Toyota cars. It will be held at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on August 23 and 24.

This festival is expected to serve as a grand meetup of TGR drivers and fans, aiming to form the biggest assembly of GR cars in one venue.

Morizo is set to perform exciting and challenging driving exhibitions in front of the Filipino audience—a rare spectacle usually held in some of the world’s most renowned race tracks.

Morizo will be joined by other Japanese champion racers from the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing team—Norihiko Katsuta and Masahiro Sasaki, bringing with them the legendary race cars that have run the rally courses of global racing events—Toyota WRC Yaris and Corolla D1.

Driving alongside them in a series of drifting and gymkhana challenges are Filipino representatives Alex Perez, Luis Gono, Marlon Stockinger and Ryan Agoncillo using TGR's performance cars GR Supra, GR Yaris, and GR 86.

All Toyota customers, fans and spectators are welcome to join in the fun and expect more attractions and surprises, including getting the chance to ride with the guest professional racers, winning official TGR merchandise, and witnessing the national finals of TMP’s biggest national sim racing championship, the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Gran Turismo Cup Philippines (TGR GT Cup PH).

Performers like Ely Buendia, Ben&Ben, Parokya ni Edgar and Kamikazee will also be at the festival to entertain and excite the crowd. More information about the event will be shared on the official Facebook account of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Philippines.

35th-anniversary blowout

The celebration wouldn’t be complete without something for Toyota customers.

For the whole month of August, all of Toyota’s 72 dealerships nationwide will be offering special anniversary deals on Filipino favorites such as the Toyota Hilux, Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Vios, Toyota Innova and more. Those who will avail of these select models this month will get to enjoy benefits such as discounts and free value chain offers.

“These are just some of the activities that we have lined up for our customers this anniversary month. A lot more will be announced soon, including some initiatives to give back to the community,” added Okamoto.

TMP was founded on August 3, 1988. In March 2022, it celebrated its 2 million car sales milestone. Just before the start of 2023, TMP also marked another achievement, having produced its 1 millionth car in its manufacturing plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.