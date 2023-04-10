^

Motoring

Toyota Philippines calls for inclusive tax incentives on electric vehicles

Philstar.com
April 10, 2023 | 10:10am
Toyota Philippines calls for inclusive tax incentives on electric vehicles
Toyota Philippines has yet to release a fully electric vehicle line in the country as it gears toward hybrid vehicles, noting the lack of infrastructure in the country.
STAR/File

MANILA, Philippines – Toyota Philippines is prodding the government to provide an inclusive tax incentives to electric vehicles (EVs) to promote the electrification of the automotive industry and help mitigate the impact of climate change.

In an interview with Sunshine Cabrera, public relations head of Toyota PH, during last week’s 2023 International Ecotourism Travel Mart in Silang, Cavite, the carmaker representative said that incentives are important to sway Filipinos into shifting to EVs.

"But siguro, one of the ways of thinking ng customers kasi ngayon siyempre, 'pag electrified or hybrid, medyo mahal than regular," Cabrera said explaining the need for inclusive incentives to help the country move forward to using new technologies.

Toyota Philippines has yet to release a fully electric vehicle line in the country as it gears toward hybrid vehicles, noting the lack of infrastructure in the country.

"I think that would help not just the automotive industry but also other industries — kung motorcycle man — because it will also help promote the electrification of their products," Cabrera said.

Malacanang in January released Executive Order No. 12 series of 2023, which aims to lower the tariff rates for EVs and their components for the first five years.

However, this has received mixed reactions as it excluded electric motorcycles in the tax breaks, while the motorcycles comprise the majority of the country's transport mix with around eight million registered units to the Land Transportation Office.

Prominent stakeholders and think tanks are also vying for the inclusion of e-motorcycles in the tax breaks noting that the biggest number of motorists should not be excluded.

The electrification of transport is also part of the Philippine government's plan to hit its target to lower carbon emissions and comply with the Paris agreement to keep global warming below 2 degrees celsius.

Several landmark bills have also been passed to support this with the Republic Act 11697 or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act at its forefront.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

TOYOTA

TOYOTA PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Yamaha MotoGP stars inspire Filipino racers
March 17, 2023 - 12:00pm

Yamaha MotoGP stars inspire Filipino racers

By Jacob Oliva | March 17, 2023 - 12:00pm
Yamaha MotoGP stars Fabio “El Diablo” Quartararo and Franco “Franky” Morbidelli arrived in the Philippines...
Motoring
fbtw
Suzuki New Ertiga Hybrid makes it way to the Philippines
January 18, 2023 - 1:00pm

Suzuki New Ertiga Hybrid makes it way to the Philippines

January 18, 2023 - 1:00pm
Steer towards greener, better journeys with Suzuki's first hybrid offering
Motoring
fbtw
Have a great start this 2023 with great deals from Toyota
Sponsored
January 18, 2023 - 12:46pm

Have a great start this 2023 with great deals from Toyota

January 18, 2023 - 12:46pm
Now is the best time to get your favorite Toyota model through Pay Low, Pay Light or Cash Savings options.
Motoring
fbtw
How to make the most of your full tank: 2023 fuel efficiency tips
Sponsored
January 4, 2023 - 1:00pm

How to make the most of your full tank: 2023 fuel efficiency tips

January 4, 2023 - 1:00pm
If there is one thing we must add to our New Year resolutions, it should be fuel efficiency. How can we move around using...
Motoring
fbtw
Now&rsquo;s your chance to win lifetime free gas! Here&rsquo;s how you can join
Sponsored
December 6, 2022 - 10:05am

Now’s your chance to win lifetime free gas! Here’s how you can join

By Aliyya Sawadjaan | December 6, 2022 - 10:05am
SEAOIL has brought back its one-of-a-kind promotion, the Lifetime Free Gas (LFG) promo! The most anticipated event from the...
Motoring
fbtw
Tips when planning to upgrade your family car into an SUV
Sponsored
December 5, 2022 - 2:40pm

Tips when planning to upgrade your family car into an SUV

By Euden Valdez | December 5, 2022 - 2:40pm
There will come a time when your kids will outgrow the family car. Whether or not a booster seat is still needed, there will...
Motoring
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with