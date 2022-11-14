Now’s your chance to win lifetime free gas! Here’s how you can join

SEAOIL’s most exciting promo is back for its sixth year

MANILA, Philippines — The successive oil price increase in the country since the start of the year has created difficulties for people from all walks of life. Whether they are business owners or corporate employees, car owners or public utility drivers, the yoyoing prices of fuel has made it difficult to live on a day-to-day basis.

Thankfully, SEAOIL is here to aid Filipinos in these trying times. Since its inception, the fuel company has consistently cared for the welfare of Filipinos motorists through innovative products and services, while also being there for them in times of need.

So today, SEAOIL has brought back its one-of-a-kind promotion, the Lifetime Free Gas (LFG) promo!

The most anticipated event from the country’s leading independent fuel provider, LFG is now on its sixth year of offering a lifetime supply of gas plus more exciting prizes!

Aside from the grand prize of free lifetime supply of SEAOIL fuel for three lucky SEAOIL customers, one winner each from Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, and TNVS/delivery partners will get the chance to win the P10/L exclusive price on fuel brought through the PriceLOCQ app.

While minor consolation prizes of P3,000 worth of gift certificates or PriceLOCQ vouchers will be given to 75 lucky winners.

There are also over P3 million worth of instant prizes to be won through SEAOIL’s coupons. Each coupon has promo codes printed on it. Promo participants will be notified if their submitted promo code has a corresponding prize via text.

Check out the promo’s mechanics:

Get one coupon with Promo Code for every P500 worth of SEAOIL Fuels (single or accumulated receipts) or for every 1L of any SEAOIL Lubricant product at any SEAOIL station nationwide until February 13, 2023.



Purchases of SEAOIL Lubricants from SEAOIL’s Official Stores in Lazada or Shopee are qualified. Special lubes products at 900mL size qualify as 1L.



For PriceLOCQ app users, receive two promo codes when you redeem 10L of Gas 91, 95 and 97, or 10L of Diesel fuels (single or accumulated transactions) during the promo period. Promo Codes will be automatically entered to their LFG account after registration via www.lifetimefreegas.com.



Drivers and riders of partner TNVS and delivery companies, namely Grab, Lalamove and foodpanda, will get one bonus e-Promo Code for every Promo Code entered via the LFG website. They will need to enter the Member ID assigned to them upon registration at the LFG website to be identified as a TNVS/Delivery partner.



Cash, credit/debit card, e-wallet (GCash, Maya, ShopeePay, etc.), SEAOIL gift card, and e-GCs transactions will be accepted. Key accounts and fleet accounts are ineligible to join the promo.

LFG is SEAOIL’s way of thanking its customers for their continuing support to the company despite the difficult times being experienced today.

Until February 13, 2023, customers who are at least 18 years old and above with a valid Philippine driver’s license can join the nationwide promo. Kaya, sali na!

To know more about the promo, visit https://lifetimefreegas.seaoil.com.ph.