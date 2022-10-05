Always ahead: Ride with confidence with LS2 helmets

MANILA, Philippines — Surely, nothing beats a motorcycle when it comes to being more economical and practical. Motorcycles didn't become popular in the Philippines until the 70s but now there are more than 18 million bikers, zigzagging through gridlocked cars, buses and trucks along EDSA alone—every day.

Riding a motorcycle is a unique experience. The speed, the adrenaline, the open road, the fresh wind in your face. When you're on a motorcycle, you're entirely immersed in your surroundings. You simply feel everything. If you're planning to drive a motorcycle or regularly back ride as a passenger, the most basic piece of safety equipment you need is a proper helmet.

Since motorcycles don't provide the structural protection that a car does to keep drivers safe in the event of accidents, riders need to take extra precautions to protect their bodies, especially their heads from injuries, road debris, cold temps, wind, sunlight glare and even rain.

This is where helmets come in. A helmet further helps riders avoid hearing loss and fatigue on longer rides, ensuring steady focus on the road as well.

Gear up with LS2 helmets, and there's no stopping you from exploring the world on two wheels, safely and stylishly.

Riders in style: Mads Lamanilao, Conch Tiglao, Rasch Miranda, Erika Fernandez, Aljo Farenas, Edrie Ocampo, Gaki Azurin, Cal Soesanto and Luckie Masbad Photo Release

Why LS2 is the right helmet brand for you?

Feeling the freedom of the open road and the wind running across you as you ride is hard to describe. But with this freedom you get from motorcycling comes the responsibility to ride with a suitable head gear that LS2 helmets can offer—and that is maximum protection to riders (and passengers as well).

Backed by 30 years of international manufacturing experience with its headquarters located in Barcelona, Spain, it wasn’t until 2007 that LS2 (as a brand) was conceived, born and registered worldwide. From that day on, LS2 has continuously demonstrated its drive and determination to step into the global market.

LS2 invests in the best team of technicians, engineers, and R&D so that both casual riders and racers get only the best in form, function and safety. Through the years, the brand has also been continuously innovating by incorporating the latest technological development into its products.

Having said that, by using top-quality and high-tech materials, each model meets or exceeds the standard test requirements of all countries. LS2 helmets are ECE, DOT, BSI and Snell certified.

Beneath the similar-looking shells and visors of motorcycle helmets, LS2 has championed design without compromising safety and quality with its sleek and stylish form. You're definitely assured of optimum protection every time you ride in style.

And lastly, as the purveyor of the two-wheel travel culture, LS2 has been passionately promoting riding safely and discovering every sight and site which one can only experience by riding a motorcycle.

Photo Release Choose from a wide range of LS2 helmets available at MotoMarket, Uptown Parade.

LS2 helmets come in several styles for different riding types—road, urban and off-road. Riders can further choose from Full-Face, Open-Face, Modular and Dual Sport types, in a wide range of sizes from XS to XL, so you're sure to find the perfect helmet that fits well and suits your riding style.

All helmets are made of high-quality, lightweight materials, such as Carbon, HPFC (High-Performance Fiber Composite), HPTT (High-Pressure Thermoplastic Technology Resin), or KPA (Kinetic Polymer Alloy) for more durability, comfort and safety.

They also use a micrometric steel buckle or Double D-ring, emergency-release strap mechanism, reinforced chin strap, metal security plate and multi-density EPS. LS2 helmets come with removable and washable inner lining and padding, making it easy to clean and disinfect your helmet when needed.

To ensure quality compliance, all LS2 helmets bear the Philippine Standard (PS) and Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) seals. All the high-quality features in a wide variety of styles and designs that every motorcyclist wants are in the LS2 helmet at a very competitive price.

So, ride with confidence, passion, style and safety with an LS2 helmet. Invest in one today, to make the most of life and adventures on two wheels.

LS2 is exclusively distributed in the Philippines by Mworld Trading, available at MotoWorld, MotoMarket, MotoStyle and official MotoWorld online stores at www.motoworld.com.ph, Shopee and Lazada.

To know more, like https://www.facebook.com/LS2PH/, @LS2PH on Instagram, or visit https://mworld.com.ph.