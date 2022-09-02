This new, affordable Toyota LCV has everything you need for your various businesses

MANILA, Philippines — Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country need all the support they can get to not just fully bounce back amid these trying times but also to guarantee asenso in the better normal.

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP), the country’s leading automotive and mobility company, is empowering Filipino business owners and entrepreneurs with a ka-sosyo sa asenso! This is the All-New Toyota Lite Ace, an iconic nameplate reintroduced as a light commercial vehicle (LCV).

But what does the All-New Toyota Lite Ace offer? If you are a Pinoy negosyante who’s just starting or planning to expand your business, then the LCV has everything you need in terms of mobility, adaptability and practicality—making it your reliable everyday partner.

Heavy on performance

Photo Release If transporting small- to medium-sized products or materials, then the Panel Van is for your business. The Pickup is best for agricultural or industrial needs thanks to its dropside bed feature with three-gate access walls.

For MSMEs, mobility is crucial as it keeps the business running—literally and figuratively. For example, business personnel need to go from one place to the other as quickly as possible to minimize downtime. The same goes when delivering products from point A to point B, if in the business of food or retail, among others.

The All-New Lite Ace then makes for a great choice as it is powered by a 1.5L gasoline engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Its quality suspension reinforces the heavy load for a stable ride.

To make rides more convenient, the LCV comes equipped with electric power steering and an air-conditioning system.

Most importantly, the All-New Lite Ace provides peace of mind when you’re driving through safety features such as SRS airbags for both driver and front passenger. Additionally, the Panel Van and Pickup have Anti-Lock Brake System, while Vehicle Stability Control is exclusive to the Panel Van variant.

Versatile for transport needs

Photo Release For businesses that require transporting people along with their goods, the FX has a utility body with a seating capacity of up to 12 passengers. Meanwhile, those in the business of moving cargo items such as furniture and appliances will find the Cargo suitable for their needs.

There is no doubt that the All-New Lite Ace is efficient and convenient, but can it also cater to diverse MSMEs in the country? You’d be glad to know that yes, the first-ever LCV of Toyota is built to adapt.

First and foremost, there are four versatile variants you can choose from—the Panel Van, which comes with sliding doors on both sides for convenient loading and unloading of goods; the Pickup, which has an open bed for fast and flexible loading; the FX, which is best for transporting people; and the Cargo, which has an aluminum compartment ideal for large items.

It all depends on your specific business needs. If transporting small- to medium-sized products or materials, then the Panel Van is for your business. It is suited for those running retail stores, groceries, water stations and logistics with its enclosed body to protect goods from different weather conditions.

The Pickup is best for agricultural or industrial needs thanks to its dropside bed feature with three-gate access walls. It can carry irregular-sized and bulky cargo such as sacks of rice, cases of beverages, construction materials, and other heavy items, with its payload capacity of up to 950kg.

For businesses that require transporting people along with their goods, the FX has a utility body with a seating capacity of up to 12 passengers. The seats can also be folded to create more space. Meanwhile, those in the business of moving cargo items such as furniture and appliances will find the Cargo suitable for their needs.

Whichever you pick, the Panel Van, Pickup, FX and Cargo are heavy duty with wide capacities—truly a reliable transport partner for your business.

This coming September, the FX and Cargo variants will be available in Toyota dealerships nationwide. Both variants are currently up for reservation.

Practical and lite on the pocket

Photo Release Toyota Motor Philippines makes the All-New Lite Ace accessible for all through its 72-strong dealership network nationwide. This is especially important for regions where efficient transportation is critical to the timely delivery of goods and services.

Indeed, the All-New Lite Ace is a mobility solution for local MSMEs today as TMP makes it easy for entrepreneurs and business owners to own one.

While it is heavy on performance, it remains to be lite on the pocket as retail price starts at only P570,000 for the Pickup variant, while the Panel Van is priced at P655,000. The Cargo and FX variants are available at P699,000 and P727,000, respectively. All four variants come in white color.

And there’s more! Apart from its affordable price tags, you can also take advantage of unique financing packages through the Toyota Financial Services Philippines. You can get the Pickup under a weekly payment scheme with rates that go as low as P2,903.50 per week!

As a business owner on a budget, you’ll also love that the All-New Toyota Lite Ace comes with Periodic Maintenance for up to 40,000km with a fixed payment of P1,999 per kilometer checkup. Now that’s practical since it’s easy to maintain!

Last but not the least, TMP makes the All-New Lite Ace accessible for all through its 72-strong dealership network nationwide. This is especially important for regions where efficient transportation is critical to the timely delivery of goods and services.

“We are confident that the All-New Lite Ace is a game-changer, not just in uplifting the auto industry, but more importantly in improving the way homegrown businesses move people and goods,” TMP President Atsuhiro Okamoto said at the launch event held at Farmers Plaza in Araneta City, Quezon City.

Don’t think twice! Get your ka-sosyo sa asenso in the All-New Toyota Lite Ace!

Inquire about the All-New Lite Ace at your nearest dealership today. For more information, visit https://toyota.com.ph/asenso and check out the virtual showroom over on the myTOYOTA App. For updates, follow TMP’s official pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Viber.