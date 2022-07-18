Toyota empowers MSMEs with reliable business partner in All-New Lite Ace

The All-New Lite Ace currently comes in two variants: the Pickup with an open bed for fast and flexible loading and the Panel Van with a sliding enclosure for more secure cargo transport.

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s leading automotive and mobility company Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has reintroduced one of its most iconic nameplates, the Toyota Lite Ace, as a light commercial vehicle stepping in as the reliable business partner for Filipino business owners and entrepreneurs.

The All-New Toyota Lite Ace was officially unveiled last July 15 at Farmers Plaza in Araneta City, Quezon City, one of the busiest commercial centers and marketplaces in the country that serve as a hotspot for flourishing businesses.

“With the introduction of the All-New Lite Ace, we are responding to the long-time request of our customers for Toyota to introduce a light commercial vehicle,” TMP President Atsuhiro Okamoto told spectators at the unveiling event.

“We are confident that the All-New Lite Ace is a game-changer, not just in uplifting the auto industry, but more importantly in improving the way homegrown businesses move people and goods.”

Photo Release (From left) Senior Vice President and Overall Head of Marketing, New Mobility Business and Vehicle Logistics Department Jing Atienza, TMP President Atsuhiro Okamoto, Vice Chairman David Go and Senior Vice President for Marketing Masatoshi Toiya

TMP is taking pride on the reach of its 72-strong dealership network nationwide to bring the All-New Lite Ace to more businesses in various industries across the country, especially in regions where efficient transportation is critical to the timely delivery of goods and services.

TMP’s entry into this new category is also boosted by Toyota products’ signature QDR (quality, durability and reliability) that suits the demands of MSMEs needing the most returns out of their every investment.

This also translates to minimal downtimes for the vehicle, ensuring business continuity and avoiding time and financial losses or extra expenditures for repairs. With this, we are assuring that the All-New Lite Ace is an easy-to-acquire vehicle, giving MSMEs ease when purchasing.

Lite on the pocket, heavy on performance

Through Toyota Financial Services Philippines, TMP is offering the All-New Lite Ace under unique financing packages that allow customers to acquire units under a weekly payment scheme with rates that go as low as P2,903.50 per week for the Pickup variant.

This makes investing in a Toyota commercial vehicle easier and more accessible for those who are looking to start or expand their own local businesses.

< >

The first of two variants, the Pickup is comes with an open bed for fast and flexible loading. On the other hand, the Panel Van variant features a sliding enclosure for more secure cargo transport. Both the Pickup and Panel Van have heavy-duty and wide capacity, perfect for any heavy-load transportation needs.

The Panel Van is ideal for businesses like e-commerce parcel transportation and the Dropside Pickup can be utilized for agricultural and industrial needs. TMP will continue to grow the lineup as the Aluminum Van ideal for dry goods transport and the Utility Van fit for transporting manpower are expected to be introduced by September 2022.

The All-New Lite Ace is powered by a 1.5L gasoline engine and 5-speed manual transmission. It also comes with practical convenience features like electric power steering and air-conditioning system.

Aside from being a reliable partner in efficiency, the All-New Lite Ace also gives importance to the safety of its users through SRS Airbags, Anti-lock Brake System and Vehicle Stability Control for the Panel Van.

The Pickup Lite Ace retails at P570,000 while the Panel Van Lite Ace has a retail price of P655,000 and both come in White color. Upon its launch, the All-New Toyota Lite Ace will be offered with Free Periodic Maintenance for one year or 20,000km.

Meet your newest ka-sosyo sa asenso—the All-New Lite Ace!

Visit toyota.com/asenso for more information about Lite Ace or visit the nearest Toyota dealership near you. Download the myTOYOTA app for Android or iOS, or follow Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook and Instagram, ToyotaMotorPH on Twitter, or Toyota PH on Viber to get the latest updates.