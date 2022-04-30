Toyota Philippines unveils 'extraordinary' All-New Veloz

Customers may check out the All-New Veloz on display at the Amphitheater at Bonifacio High Street in Bonifacio Global City until May 1, and get a chance to win exclusive Veloz merchandise for every test drive or inquiry.

Automotive leader invigorates local SUV game anew with reinvented 7-seater

MANILA, Philippines — Leading automotive and mobility company Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has further expanded its commercial vehicle (CV) lineup with the reintroduction of the All-New Veloz as its newest sub-compact SUV.

Now bearing its own standalone nameplate, the All-New Veloz was unveiled today in a nationwide launching program held by TMP in Taguig City, and participated in by its dealerships across the country that hosted the simultaneous reveal for their customers in their respective showrooms.

"The arrival of the All-New Veloz is very timely. With the reopening of the economy, and destinations all over the country already welcoming travelers, it is Toyota's goal to address the ever growing need of Filipinos to move together with thrill and joy. And so we introduce this new sub-compact SUV perfect for families and friends seeking to discover new adventures," said TMP President Atsuhiro Okamoto during the launch event also livestreamed for online audiences.

The newly unveiled 7-seater boasts of a modern striking design inside and out exuding the premium feel of an SUV. Positioned as a sub-compact group carrier for adventurous families and friends, Toyota prioritized comfort and convenience in designing the spacious cabin.

Along with the excellent performance ready to take on the demands of users seeking thrill and excitement of their daily drives, comes life-enhancing safety features for added protection and peace of mind.

The All-New Veloz comes in two variants and is now available through all of TMP's 72 dealers nationwide, starting at P1,185,000 for the 1.5 G CVT and P1,225,000 for the 1.5 V CVT.

Every ride on the All-New Veloz is an invitation to "Discover the Extraordinary" through a full sensory experience.

Guided by a new global design platform, the vehicle is engineered to provide improved driving and riding experience that combines driving power, pleasure and safety. Both the 1.5 V and 1.5 G variants come with a 4-cylinder, dual VVT-i gasoline engine and are available in CVT transmission with 3 drive modes - Normal, Eco and Sport.

On the outside, its new sleek design is fronted by a modern-looking front grille accented by split-type LED headlamps with sequential turn signals. Complementing this is an equally commanding rear with LED line guide back door garnish.

The stylish ride package also comes with outside rear view mirrors with auto fold and welcome lamp features, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Exclusive to the Philippine build of the All-New Veloz is the overfender to accentuate its SUV design.

The keyless Smart Entry and Push Start System features makes the ride intuitive, convenient and suited for the on-the-go profile of the All-New Veloz' target customers.

Inside the vehicle, passengers are welcomed by an ambient lighting that complements the overall feel of the interior, accented by fabric and synthetic leather seat materials. Whether on-the-move or stationary, seating is made more comfortable and spacious, with the long sofa mode as an added option.

The 7-inch TFT Multi-Information Display rests perfectly on the dashboard along with the 9-inch multimedia display (8-inch for G CVT) equipped with Apple Carplay and Android Auto for seamless mobile connectivity and controls. Power will not be a problem during long drives as the All-New Veloz also has wireless smartphone charging capability.

The All-New Veloz also comes with a whole new level of safety with the V CVT variant being the latest to be equipped with useful Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) features. Road trips and long drives are now safer with Pre-Collision System, Automatic High Beam and Lane Departure Alert.

Other standard and advanced safety features include the panoramic view monitor and rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, hill start assist control, six SRS airbags aided by other instinctive driving features like the electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Discover extraordinary adventures today with the All-New Veloz available in Dark Red Mica Metallic, Black Metallic 1, Purplish Silver Mica Metallic and Platinum White Pearl Mica.

The All-New Veloz will also be displayed in Toyota's authorized dealerships nationwide.

For complete specifications and other information, visit toyota.com.ph/veloz. For updates, follow Toyota's official social media accounts at facebook.com/ToyotaMotorPhilippines, instagram.com/ToyotaMotorPhilippines, youtube.com/ToyotaMotorPhilippines, twitter.com/ToyotaMotorPH. Download the official myTOYOTA PH app for Android or iOS via toyota.com.ph/mytoyota.