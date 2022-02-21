How go-getters can raise their game with Toyotaâ€™s newest SUV

How go-getters can raise their game with Toyota’s newest SUV

Toyota’s newest versatile SUV Raize can definitely help anyone advance their passions, aspirations and even inner ambitions.

MANILA, Philippines –– Pandemic or not, go-getters won't be stopped. This is why even with COVID-19 restrictions, go-getters are able to rise above the challenges and further their life goals.

It could be as simple as travelling to Boracay again for young professionals, or perhaps opening their first-ever online IG stores for aspiring entrepreneurs. It could even be as grand as finally securing a house loan for newly-wed couples.

Not to be missed on the go-getter’s list is owning a car, particularly their first one. In this regard, Toyota’s newest versatile SUV Raize can definitely help them advance their passions, aspirations and even inner ambitions.

Are you one of these go-getters? Then let Toyota Raize help you raise your game this 2022! Here’s how:

1. Have freedom in mobility

Nowadays, it’s a given that young professionals and young families look for their first cars to have freedom in mobility. In our current landscape, a versatile SUV can provide convenience when going to work, doing the grocery and embarking on other essential travels.

With eased quarantine restrictions, an SUV is also the best for out of town rides with barkada or family.

In this regard, you’d be glad to know that the All-New Toyota Raize is a reliable choice. It has a newly developed powertrain so going to your destinations—near or far—would be an ease. Whether driving in the city on a daily, or escaping the metro for a weekend ride, this SUV’s new driving platform and compact design promises easy handling.

It also has various transmission variants, from manual to automatic, to fit whatever suits your lifestyle or preference.

Also, the Toyota Raize does not disappoint in terms of space, as this is a big consideration when it comes to mobility.

The 5-seater SUV may be compact but it is spacious inside, allowing you and your passengers to sit comfortably even during long rides. Its cargo is also surprisingly roomy, with the option to fold the back seats, so carrying big loads of stuff is not going to be a problem.

2. Showcase your personality

Next to utility, a future car owner also looks at design, and at times, this may even come first! Since looks matter, you’ll be pleased with the Toyota Raize’s bold exterior.

The all-new SUV can match your bold personality, up front, literally, with its wider bumper featuring split-type LED headlamps. Surely, this a car that wants to be seen, just like how you want to be heard when you speak your thoughts or how you want to make a mark in your career or profession.

The color options are as interesting as you, too! For something very youthful and vibrant, Toyota is introducing the Turquoise Mica Metallic and Yellow, which both have black roof. These new options will resonate well with the young crowd who loves “YOLO-ing.”

On the other hand, if you have a young and growing family, you can opt with the sleek color options of gray metallic and silver metallic. Still striking but a little subdued for that perfect balance.

The sporty and adventurous breed can pick the timeless red hot color, exclusively available for the G CVT variant.

Inside, the Toyota Raize is as awesome with niceties such as the leather steering wheel and silver ornaments.

3. Modern comforts

Nowadays, connectivity is not just a modern comfort it’s also a necessity.

This said, you’ll always be connected inside the Toyota Raize, which features an 8” or 9” Display Audio with up to 6-speaker system (for the Turbo and G variant). This system can be easily connected to most mobility apps through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The SUV also comes equipped with two USB charging ports and a 12-volt accessory outlet, so your passengers don’t have to worry about draining their mobile devices’ batteries.

Depending on the variant, you can also enjoy a keyless entry with either push start or rotary type ignition system.

4. Safe journeys ahead

As you hopefully begin many journeys with the Raize, you can rest assured of a safer driving experience. Toyota did not scrimp on safety technologies to keep potentially dangerous situations at bay for everyone inside the SUV.

The following variants come with:

1.0 Turbo CVT - Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, additional front side and curtain airbags, and front clearance sonars



- Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, additional front side and curtain airbags, and front clearance sonars 1.0 Turbo CVT and 1.2 G CVT variants - Back monitor



- Back monitor All variants - Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Start Assist Control and Back Sonars

5. Unleash your inner ambitions

With the All-New Raize, Toyota is starting a new era of entry-level SUV.

What this means for you is the chance to unleash your inner ambitions. With different variants that can suit your budget, you can own a Raize that can take you to places, express your personality and cater to your lifestyle.

Retail price starts at P746,000 for its 1.2 E MT, while the 1.0 Turbo-charged CVT is available for P1,031,000.

Don’t think twice, the Toyota Raize will raise the game and create great new memories. Go get it!

Reach out to a dealership near you to check out the All-New Toyota Raize

