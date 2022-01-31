This 2022, hereâ€™s how you can increase your car mileage to save money





















































 
























This 2022, here’s how you can increase your car mileage to save money




This 2022, here's how you can increase your car mileage to save money
To jumpstart any endeavor that we want to pursue, we must be financially flexible to give us more leeway should we encounter challenges. One good way to start is by raising our car’s fuel economy.
MANILA, Philippines — What drives you makes you unbeatable in reaching your goals. However, to reach the destination smoothly, you must be properly equipped. This way, you will encounter less setbacks, achieving success faster and easier.


This new year, we can now put our ambitions on top priority. Armed with the right knowledge plus the right attitude to start fresh, we begin to move around—pushing ourselves outside the confines of the status quo.


To jumpstart any endeavor that we want to pursue, we must be financially flexible to give us more leeway should we encounter challenges.


One good way to start is by raising our car’s fuel economy. Check these eight tips:


1. Remove excess baggage




Bring what is only essential. Any additional load inside and outside the vehicle would only serve as drag for the vehicle—especially on small body types.


2. Consistency is key


Anticipate what is ahead of you. Avoid sudden starts and stops (jackrabbiting) to avoid stop-and-go situations as this would only increase fuel consumption. Fluctuating revs tend to burn more than keeping a steady pace.


3. Shift practically


Upshift as early as possible. Also, use your brakes instead of downshifting to slow down.


4. Avoid idling


If the vehicle needs to stop for more than a minute, it is best to shut the engine off.


5. Plan your trips


If you need to drive out, combine errands as much as possible. Not only does it save you fuel, but time as well. Avoid rush hours as much as possible too.


6. Track your efficiency


Mileage could also be badly-affected if the car is not running properly. Aside from that, motorists would also spend more cash on repairing a vehicle.


7. Be grounded but avoid unnecessary drag


While you need to ensure you have enough grip, you must not let it cause unneeded friction. Keep your tires properly inflated as underinflating would add to the possible drag that decreases mileage.


8. Use quality fuel products


Premium fuel products will ensure that you get unbeatable mileage while keeping your engine in tip-top shape—like Caltex with Techron.


This technology incorporated in all Caltex fuels acts as a strong detergent that will leave critical engine parts clean, removing harmful substances that could impair vehicle performance. And when you have a clean engine, you get better fuel economy for unbeatable mileage.


As you achieve new heights in life and career, always be unbeatable with Caltex.


For more information, visit https://www.caltex.com/ph/motorists/products-and-services/caltex-with-techron.html for more details.


 


REFERENCES:


https://www.whatcar.com/news/top-10-ways-to-improve-fuel-efficiency/n19268


https://www.aaa.com/autorepair/articles/how-to-maximize-fuel-economy


 





 











 



