Toyota Hilux and Fortuner get the GR-S badge â€“ hereâ€™s everything you need to know

Toyota Hilux and Fortuner get the GR-S badge – here’s everything you need to know

MANILA, Philippines — Most-trusted and well-afforded by countless Filipinos, Toyota cars are mainstays on Philippine roads. Almost anyone—whether a Toyota owner or not, a motorist or a commuter—is familiar with the iconic carmaker and its models.

However, not everyone will be able to recognize the GR-S badge on a Toyota car, more so what it means.

A Toyota car bearing the GR-S badge means it is developed by Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR), which is the company’s motorsports division. Carrying Toyota’s racing DNA, GR-S models appeal to those who love racing and to those who search for adventure.

This sense of adventure and race-like driving is what Filipinos can expect at the latest GR-S models to be made available in the country—reinventions of the highly popular Fortuner and Hilux.

Here’s everything you need to know about the newly launched Fortuner GR-S and Hilux GR-S models:

1. Toyota’s philosophy of making ever-better cars

The term gazoo is derived from the word gazo, which means “photo.” It was first used in Gazoo.com, a website in Japan that gathered images of available vehicles from many dealerships. Today, gazoo has taken a modern meaning in “garage.” It refers to a place where people work together to improve or repair a car with the end goal of delivering a great service.

This is the heritage of Toyota Gazoo Racing, which was chosen by Toyota in 2015 to unify all its motorsport activities. Its philosophy is to make ever-better by racing even in the toughest conditions.

In the Philippines, the first-ever Gazoo Racing model to arrive is the Toyota GR Supra in 2019, followed by the Vios GR-S and GR Yaris.

Now, Filipino fans of Toyota can set their sights on the Fortuner GR-S and Hilux GR-S, the fourth and fifth additions to the growing GR-S lineup in the country.

2. The experience of motorsports in daily lives

The Fortuner GR-S and Hilux GR-S were officially launched in October last year during the second leg of the TGR Vios Cup held at Clark International Speedway in Pampanga.

The move is aimed to reintroduce and amplify the Gazoo Racing brand to Filipinos with the help of Toyota’s top selling IMV (Innovative International Multi-purpose Vehicle) models.

As bearers of the GR-S badge, Fortuner and Hilux are enhanced with Toyota’s racing DNA, and are developed with simulations and experiments under extreme racing conditions.

The result is ever-better models that will make race-like driving available to anyone, anywhere, in any class.

3. Boasts striking, sportier looks

The Fortuner GR-S and Hilux GR-S present heart-racing upgrades for the SUV and pickup that we know. Beginning with striking sportier looks, these upgrades will make heads turn on the road.

First is the Fortuner GR-S with more aggressive front and rear bumpers complemented with a fog lamp garnish, a back door garnish and a bi-tone rear spoiler. The new exterior also comes with a body color arch mould to accentuate its sportier build.

Already an imposing pickup, Toyota’s Hilux becomes even more intimidating with the GR-S aesthetic. The Hilux GR-S gets a gloss black G-MESH front grille design. This comes with the Toyota emblem across the front, compared to the Toyota logo on the Hilux.

Other exterior updates include body color overfenders and sports bar in gloss black.

The newest GR-S models also get black-tinted clear coating on its 18-inch alloy wheels with machine-cut finish.

4. Race-ready interiors to fire up your racing spirit

Entering the Fortuner GR-S and Hilux GR-S will surely make drivers and passengers feel race-ready.

To complement their sporty exteriors, both models come in red, black and smoke silver metallic accented interiors. The steering wheel dons leather material with red stitching, while the pedals are made of aluminum. The sport-type front seats are finished in suede and leather material with red stitching.

For the Fortuner GR-S, Matte Carbon trims on the center cluster is added.

5. Provides utmost safety and comfort

Beyond the racing-inspired redesign on exteriors and interiors, Toyota Gazoo Racing also guarantees safety, comfort, and convenience in its models.

Both Fortuner GR-S and Hilux GR-S feature an 8-Way Power Adjust seats that allows easy adjustment of seat position, according to driver's preference.

The Hilux GR-S is also built with paddle shifters that give gear shifting a sportier, manual feel.

For a more stable ride and race-like steering feel the SUV and pickup both get new front GR brake calipers, which also gives a unique and sportier look.

For added safety and security, the panoramic view monitors allows 360 view of both vehicle's surroundings.

The Fortuner GR-S carries the Toyota Safety Sense feature with Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, which are also found in LTD and Q variants.

6. Built for the adventurous

Given all this, TMP is confident that the Fortuner GR-S and Hilux GR-S will be loved by Filipino motorists just as they do for the original SUV and pickup. One doesn’t have to be a racing enthusiast or a motorsports fan to appreciate the GR-S badge. One just know how to love adventure.

Toyota dares you to be adventurous and experience the racing spirit with the newest Fortuner GR-S and Hilux GR-S.

With these latest GR-S models, along with the locally manufactured Vios GR-S, the heart-racing GR Supra and GR Yaris, as well as thrilling motorsports and e-motorsports events, Toyota Gazoo Racing is set to become bigger and better in the Philippines this 2022.

The Fortuner GR-S and Hilux GR-S are now available across Toyota dealerships nationwide. The Fortuner GR-S comes in White Pearl CS and Attitude Black Mica for P2,509,000. While the Hilux GR-S comes in Emotional Red color for P2,005,000, and in Super White and Attitude Black Mica colors for P1,985,000.

The Fortuner GR-S and Hilux GR-S are now available across Toyota dealerships nationwide. The Fortuner GR-S comes in White Pearl CS and Attitude Black Mica for P2,509,000. While the Hilux GR-S comes in Emotional Red color for P2,005,000, and in Super White and Attitude Black Mica colors for P1,985,000.