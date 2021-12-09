



































































 




   







   















Motoring

                        
Tough times fuel timely Lifetime Free Gas promo from SEAOIL anew

                        

                        
Philstar.com
December 9, 2021 | 3:40pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Tough times fuel timely Lifetime Free Gas promo from SEAOIL anew
The promo gives SEAOIL customers a chance to win a lifetime supply of fuel and other prizes like a free motorcycle that the winner could use to start on a delivery job.
MANILA, Philippines — The past year and a half has been especially challenging for Filipinos. Many had to downsize their businesses, others closed down and a lot of people lost their livelihood.



Hand it to the Filipino’s resourcefulness and creativity that many have been able to re-invent their small businesses and even create new opportunities. There was also a huge surge in online selling and delivery services.



Seeing the need for a sustainable marketing program that can help alleviate some of the burdens this pandemic has brought upon the motoring public, SEAOIL continues its Lifetime Free Gas promo five years in a row.



This promo gives SEAOIL customers a chance to win a lifetime supply of fuel and other prizes like a free motorcycle that the winner could use to start on a delivery job.



For those who are not familiar with the promo, every 500 pesos worth of fuel or 1 liter of lubricants purchased entitles the customer to a raffle coupon. They can then register the promo code on the raffle coupon online at www.lifetimefreegas.com or through SMS at 225-66-99.



When difficult circumstances arise, it’s good to know that there are companies like SEAOIL who come up with ideas that aim to help their customers back on the road to recovery. 


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

