Beyond motorsports, Toyota Gazoo Racing continues to push the limits for better cars

                        

                        
Euden Valdez - Philstar.com
November 4, 2021 | 5:20pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
May Filipinos still believe that motorsports is only for professional racers or racing enthusiasts. Today, Toyota Motor Philippines aims to bridge this gap by having Filipinos experience the racing spirit in their daily lives and beyond motorsports through Gazoo Racing. 
MANILA, Philippines — It’s not common for Filipinos to be exposed to motorsports as many believe that only professional racers and racing enthusiasts get access to racing events, especially prior to the pandemic.



Today, however, Toyota aims to bridge this gap by having Filipinos experience the racing spirit in their daily lives and beyond motorsports through Gazoo Racing.



“The main objective of Gazoo Racing is to spark the interest of the general public and to show them how fun it is to drive a Toyota,” Sherwin Chualim, first vice president for Vehicle Sales Operations at Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP), told Philstar.com.



What is Gazoo Racing?



Over the years, Toyota has continuously participated in international motorsport events such as Formula One, the World Rally Championship (WRC), the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race.



These activities were conducted under different entities in the company, namely Toyota Racing, Lexus Racing and Gazoo Racing. It was in 2015 that Toyota unified all its motorsport activities under Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR).



In the past, Toyota's motorsport activities were conducted under different entities in the company, namely Toyota Racing, Lexus Racing and Gazoo Racing. It was in 2015 that these were unified under Toyota Gazoo Racing.

But the history of gazoo goes way back almost two decades ago in Gazoo.com, a website in Japan that gathered images of available vehicles from many dealerships. Established in the infancy of the internet, Gazoo.com was revolutionary, offering consumers a wide choice of products and allowing them to find the best deal available.



Gazoo was derived from the word gazo, which means image or photo. Today, gazoo has taken a modern meaning in “garage.” It refers to a place where people work together to improve or repair a car with the end goal of delivering a great service.



Toyota embodies all of these in Gazoo Racing through its philosophy of providing ever-better cars.



“The philosophy of Toyota Gazoo Racing is centered on the goal of creating ever-better cars by pushing their driving limits under extreme racing conditions. In doing so, Toyota is on a never-ending quest to improve and enhance its vehicles to provide the best driving experience,” Chualim said.



The DNA of racing



In the Philippines, Toyota Gazoo Racing models were first introduced in 2019 with the Toyota GR Supra. The lineup expanded to include the Vios GR-S and GR Yaris. Just this October, TMP also officially launched two new models with the Gazoo Racing badge: the Hilux GR-S and Fortuner GR-S



All models bear the DNA of racing through performance enhancements or sporty aesthetics. These are innovations that resulted from countless simulations and experiments under extreme racing conditions done by Toyota Gazoo Racing.



Gazoo Racing models bear the DNA of racing through performance enhancements or sporty aesthetics. These are innovations that resulted from countless simulations and experiments under extreme racing conditions.

Chualim cited the GR Yaris’ new lightweight three-cylinder engine, the GR-FOUR 4WD system that delivers powerful torque, and the complete change of vehicle body as innovations that have been incorporated into the Toyota GR models. These enhancements come together to improve the overall handling, stability, and rigidity of the vehicle.



“More than quality, durability, and reliability, GR models are designed to be enjoyed in a way that any driver can feel like a racer on a thrilling ride,” the Toyota official said, adding that they aim to reach even the mass market.



“We aim to get in touch with everyone, from motorsports fans and current Toyota owners to the younger market such as those seeking adventure even in normal driving conditions, all the while making it available to anyone—racer or non-racer,” he enthused.



Inspiring passion for racing



TMP has also introduced Gazoo Racing events in the country such as its premier motorsports program, the Vios Cup, now the Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup this year, and the GR Supra GT Cup Asia in 2020.

Apart from Toyota GR models, TMP has also introduced Gazoo Racing events in the country, beginning with the GR Supra GT Cup Asia in 2020. This e-sports event brought Filipino national champions to compete in the regional Asia round.



This was followed by the Toyota Gazoo Racing Academy in May, which aims to help motorsports enthusiasts in the country jumpstart their journey. Trainings were conducted and taught by tenured racing trainers from the country with at least 10 years of experience on the track, as well as former champions of the Toyota Vios Cup in the Philippines.



This year also saw the return of TMP’s premier motorsports program, the Vios Cup, now the Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup. Its 2021 season opened last July with 24 autocross racers and 24 circuit racers across three race classes competing at the Clark International Speedway in Pampanga for two days, July 9 and 10.



Last October 16, the TGR Vios Cup returned with more racing action for Leg 2, with veteran and rookie racers competing in the Promotional, Sporting and Super Sporting Classes. Racing fans don't have to wait too long for Leg 3, either, because it will be happening soon on November 6.



Toyota Motor Philippines president Atsuhiro Okamoto was present at the second leg of Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup, held in October at Clark International Speedway where attendees had a glimpse of the newest TGR models, the Hilux GR-S and Fortuner GR-S. 

“We have created and will continue to create exhilarating activities that cater to the public’s growing interest in motorsports. You can expect more models to be introduced under the GR lineup and more heart-pumping motorsports activities in the coming years, all brought to you by Toyota Gazoo Racing,” Chualim said.



“More than the vehicles, TGR as a brand aims to inspire the passion of people for racing. TGR aims to amplify the excitement in driving a Toyota vehicle on the everyday road. In this season of uncertainty, Gazoo Racing can serve as an inspiration that even amid challenges, there is always an opportunity for growth,” he concluded.



 



For more information on Toyota Gazoo Racing, visit https://toyota.com.ph/gazoo. Follow Toyota Gazoo Racing on Facebook and Instagram, as well as Toyota Motor Philippines' wesbite at https://toyota.com.ph and official pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Viber to stay updated on the latest GR models and events. 


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

