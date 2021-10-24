



































































 




   

   









Motoring

                        
Race your winning ways and your unbreakable spirit with the heart-racing reinvention of the Fortuner and the Hilux

                        

                        
Philstar.com
October 24, 2021 | 9:18am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Race your winning ways and your unbreakable spirit with the heart-racing reinvention of the Fortuner and the Hilux

                        

                           
More of Toyota’s best-selling models get the Toyota Gazoo Racing spirit



MANILA, Philippines — Leading mobility company Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) further expands its local Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) lineup as its highly popular models Fortuner and the Hilux get the GR Sport (GR-S) badge. First seen at the second leg of the TGR Vios Cup, motorsports fans were given a glimpse of the new heart-racing reinventions of Toyota’s reliable Innovative International Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) models during a practice lap right before the races.



"We mark another milestone as we combine the reliable IMV platform with Toyota Gazoo Racing’s spirit of thrill!" TMP President Atsuhiro Okamoto said at the official model launch.



The GR-S badge symbolizes the development of the vehicle guided by Toyota Gazoo Racing — Toyota’s global motorsports division focusing on specialized research and production of cars built with racing DNA.



"When Toyota Motor Philippines first introduced the IMV series in 2005, we had a vision of bringing dependable and durable vehicles perfect for the needs of Filipinos. 15 years later, our IMVs continue to be a worthy companion for adventures, daily trips, and tough demands of the country’s many roads," Okamoto added.



"Under the development of Toyota Gazoo Racing, we are bringing the motorsports excitement to your daily drives with a sportier, heart-racing reinvention that pushes the limits of the models we know and love."



A red car on a dirt roadDescription automatically generated



TMP intends to make sportier options available for racing fans and motorsports enthusiasts who want to express this passion through their daily drivers. Now with the latest additions to the GR lineup, the daring and adventurous fans of TMP’s best-selling Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and Pickup get to experience the TGR thrill with their favorite Toyota models.



A white car on a roadDescription automatically generated with medium confidence



The new GR-S models get a striking and more aggressive exterior, with the Fortuner GR-S getting a redesigned front and rear bumper, fog lamp garnish, body color arch mould and back door garnish, and bi-tone rear spoiler. The Hilux GR-S gets a black gloss G-MESH front grille design with Toyota emblem across the model’s front., body color overfenders, sports bar in gloss black. Both models get black-tinted clear coating on its 18” alloy wheels with machine cut finish.



Get into the racetrack-ready mood with an interior that complements the sporty exterior — red, black and smoke silver metallic accented GR interior for both models, leather with red stitching on the wheel, aluminum pedals, and sport type front seats with suede and leather material with red stitching.



The Fortuner GR-S meanwhile gets Matte Carbon trims on the center cluster. Both models also get 8-Way Power Adjust seats and dual-zone A/C for a more comfortable ride, and the Hilux GR-S now comes with paddle shifters.



Truly made for thrilling drives, ingress is easier for anything an adventure can call for with Hood-Lift Assist for both models and kick-sensor for the Fortuner GR-S’ power back door.



A picture containing tree, outdoor, car, sky

Description automatically generated    A picture containing tree, outdoor, grass, carDescription automatically generated



A first for the Hilux lineup, the GR-S variant also now gets the Panoramic View Monitor. The Fortuner GR-S also get safety features found in the LTD and Q variants — Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, and Adaptive Cruise Control under Toyota Safety Sense, and the Panoramic View Monitor. Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert is also available for the Fortuner GR-S.



The Fortuner GR-S and the Hilux GR-S both get new front GR brake calipers and the new monotube type suspension for a more stable, comfortable ride, and race-like steering feel. The Fortuner GR-S also gets rear GR brake calipers.



The GR and GR Sport badges complete the look for both models inside and out.



The new GR-S models will be available in all of TMP’s dealerships across the country starting November 3.




	
		

			MODEL 
			SRP 
			AVAILABLE COLORS 
		

		

			Fortuner GR-S
			P2,509,000
			White Pearl CS / Attitude Black Mica
		

		

			Hilux GR-S
			P2,005,000
			Emotional Red
		

		

			 
			P1,985,000
			
			
Super White


			
Attitude Black Mica

					
		

	




With Toyota’s extensive history in motorsports and inspired by the passion of its people and leaders like Toyota Motor Corporation President Akio Toyoda himself, TMP aspires to make motorsports bigger and more widely known in the country. 



Toyota Gazoo Racing is bigger and better than ever with Toyota’s thrilling PH motorsports and e-motorsports events — TGR Vios Cup and the GR GT Cup, and its ever-growing local lineup which includes the locally-manufactured Vios GR-S, the heart-racing GR Supra and GR Yaris, and the daring new additions — the Hilux GR-S and the Fortuner GR-S. 



For more information on the new GR-S models, visit TMP’s official website at www.toyota.com.ph and follow the official social media pages at ToyotaMotorPhilippines and ToyotaGazooRacingPH (Facebook and Instagram), @ToyotaMotorPH (Twitter), and Toyota PH (Viber and Telegram).  Wanna know more about Toyota Gazoo Racing? Check out https://toyota.com.ph/gazoo for more on Toyota’s heart-racing models and upcoming events.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

