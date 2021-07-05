Nissan gives full upgrade experience in new Navara midrange variant

MANILA, Philippines — The most meticulous and budget-conscious buyers are the hardest to please, with a full list of boxes that needs to be checked—from design to quality and most importantly, value. Often, they find all these in a midranger, the variant that lands at the sweet spot between affordable and expensive.

This is exactly how Nissan envisioned its midrange variant for its best-selling pickup, the Navara, to give Filipinos a full upgrade experience with just the right price.

So if you are one of those picky buyers who are considering to upgrade to or move on to your next pickup truck, then the new Nissan Navara VE is a strong contender.

From best-in-class technology and performance to value-added enhancements and warranty, here’s all the upgrades you’ll get from the new Nissan Navara VE:

1. Advanced technologies

Even as midrange variant, Nissan truly wants to give you nothing but the best, that’s why the VE variant comes with the Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM).

NIM is Nissan’s user-friendly driving assistance technology that provides you an extra pair of eyes and ears whether on or off the road.

Some of NIM’s assist features found in the VE variant include the Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with Intelligent Emergency Braking, and the Hill Start Assist. The VE 4x4 gets the additional Hill Descent Control.

The Navara VE also offers two innovative displays. The first one is the Nissan 8” Advanced Touchscreen Display Audio that connects via Bluetooth with your Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It lets you run apps from your smartphones* via the monitor screen with just a touch of your fingertips.

The 7” Advanced Drive Assist Display provides Driving Aids and Driver Attention Alerts.

2. Best-in-class engine

At the heart of every pickup truck is its engine. Across the range, the new Nissan Navara is packed with a powerful yet economical 2.5L turbo diesel engine. For the VE variants, the powertrain generates a maximum of 190ps and 450Nm of torque max.

You’ll be guaranteed to get the performance your pickup truck ought to deliver, while getting mileage from money for your gas.

3. Striking looks

It was in 2015 when the previous Nissan Navara was first introduced in the local market so it’s high time that you meet its new and refreshed look. And boy, your head will surely turn when you see it on the road.

Exterior wise, the entire Navara range can now carry a 1-ton payload capacity, making it an even tougher pickup, along with 17-inch alloy wheels.

For the VE variant, its rugged look has been accented by a Quad LED Projector Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights. Its fog and tail lights are also now LED.

What’s even more game-changing is that you can further elevate the look of the Navara VE with genuine accessories. There are options to choose from based on your budget and need, such as a full exterior package, a tougher look upgrade, or an exterior protection enhancement.

Inside the Navara VE, the highlight is its leather-wrapped steering wheel. The front seats are made for fatigue-free long drives with its Zero Gravity design. It also has a Dual Zone Digital Climate Control System with rear air vents for an even more comfortable ride.

4. Ownership advantage

Nothing beats value, that is why the new Navara VE comes with a 5-year or 150,000km warranty (whichever comes first) for mechanical and electrical repairs**. This allows you to be protected longer from unexpected repair costs.

Here are Navara VE’s suggested retail prices, which are inclusive of provisional Safeguard Duties:

2.5 VE Calibre MT 4x2: P1,369,000



2.5 VE Calibre AT 4x2 : P1,459,000



2.5 VE MT 4x4: P1,499,000

There’s a reason why the Nissan Navara has been one of the most-trusted pickup trucks in the market today.

With the new midrange variant that comes with a refreshed look, best-in-class performance and competitive prices, we can expect that the Navara VE will become an even more sought-after model.

For more information, visit https://www.nissan.ph/vehicles/new/np300-navara.html.

*For compatible smartphones.

**Terms and conditions apply.