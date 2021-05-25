







































































 




   







   















Toyotaâ€™s Car Maintenance Weekend happening this May 27 to 29
All Toyota customers who will avail of Periodic Maintenance (PM) or Express Maintenance (EM) service will automatically receive 40% discount on Toyota Genuine Motor Oil-Mineral Grade.
Toyota's Car Maintenance Weekend happening this May 27 to 29

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota owners are in for a treat this May 27 to 29, 2021 as Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) holds its Car Maintenance Weekend in all Toyota dealers and service centers nationwide.



During Toyota's Car Maintenance Weekend, all Toyota customers who will avail of Periodic Maintenance (PM) or Express Maintenance (EM) service will automatically receive 40% discount on Toyota Genuine Motor Oil-Mineral Grade.



  • 20% less on Toyota BactaKlenz Service
    
	 
  • 20% less on UV Lamp and Air Purifier Bundle 
    
	 
  • 10% less on UV Lamp and Air Purifier if purchased separately
Full mechanics of the Car Maintenance Weekend Promo may be viewed at https://toyota.com.ph/promos/maintenanceweekend or by inquiring at the nearest Toyota dealership. 



Customers can easily book a service appointment with any dealership online by registering or logging in at https://www.mytoyota.ph.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

