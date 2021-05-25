Toyotaâ€™s Car Maintenance Weekend happening this May 27 to 29

Toyota’s Car Maintenance Weekend happening this May 27 to 29

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota owners are in for a treat this May 27 to 29, 2021 as Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) holds its Car Maintenance Weekend in all Toyota dealers and service centers nationwide.

During Toyota's Car Maintenance Weekend, all Toyota customers who will avail of Periodic Maintenance (PM) or Express Maintenance (EM) service will automatically receive 40% discount on Toyota Genuine Motor Oil-Mineral Grade.

Customers will also receive special discounts if they avail any of the following products:

20% less on Toyota BactaKlenz Service



20% less on UV Lamp and Air Purifier Bundle



10% less on UV Lamp and Air Purifier if purchased separately

Full mechanics of the Car Maintenance Weekend Promo may be viewed at https://toyota.com.ph/promos/maintenanceweekend or by inquiring at the nearest Toyota dealership.

Customers can easily book a service appointment with any dealership online by registering or logging in at https://www.mytoyota.ph.