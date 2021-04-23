#VACCINEWATCHPH
Photo Release

Excited for Toyota GR Yaris? Reserve yours now!

(Philstar.com) - April 23, 2021 - 10:25am

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is finally making its much-anticipated hatchback available for reservation in select dealerships!

After its initial confirmation that the Toyota Gazoo Racing-developed GR Yaris is coming to Philippine soil, TMP has officially announced the list of authorized dealerships which will accept reservations for the popular sports car.

Dealerships offering the GR Yaris in the Philippines are:

Metro Manila

  • Toyota Alabang
  • Toyota Commonwealth
  • Toyota Global City
  • Toyota Makati
  • Toyota Manila Bay
  • Toyota Otis
  • Toyota Quezon Avenue

Luzon

  • Toyota Bacoor, Cavite
  • Toyota Batangas City
  • Toyota Calamba, Laguna
  • Toyota La Union
  • Toyota San Fernando, Pampanga
  • Toyota San Pablo, Laguna

Visayas

  • Toyota Cebu City
  • Toyota Mabolo, Cebu

Mindanao

  • Toyota Davao City
The GR Yaris features a 1.6L Turbocharged Inline-3 engine with 257HP max output and a GR-FOUR 4WD system.
Photo Release

Retailing as we enter the third quarter of 2021 with a P2.65 million price tag, the local specs for the GR Yaris features 1.6L Turbocharged Inline-3 engine with 257HP max output and a GR-FOUR 4WD system.

Keep your eyes peeled for possible surprise appearances in future TMP events as we welcome the arrival of the GR Yaris this July.

Reservations are open for very limited slots so secure your slot now!

 

Check out toyota.com.ph/GRYarisiscoming for details and updates on the GR Yaris. For updates on the GR Yaris and other Toyota models, follow TMP’s official pages: Toyota Motor Philippines and Toyota Gazoo Racing PH on Facebook and Instagram, ToyotaMotorPH on Twitter, and Toyota PH on Viber. Visit toyota.com.ph.

