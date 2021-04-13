#VACCINEWATCHPH
Bring home the joy on a new Toyota this April
Get discounts as much as P60,000, flexible all-in or low monthly deals, as well as other freebies for Toyota’s best-selling models from April 5 to 30! 
Photo Release

Big discounts, rebates offered on Toyota models this April

(Philstar.com) - April 13, 2021 - 9:37am

MANILA, Philippines — Get discounts as much as P60,000, flexible all-in or low monthly deals, as well as other freebies for Toyota’s best-selling models this April. 

Customers looking to buy a practical vehicle can get Toyota’s best-selling entry-level hatchback for as low as P5,276 monthly.

All Wigo variants also come with free comprehensive insurance for one year, making it a sensible option for budget-conscious buyers looking to address their daily mobility needs. 

Even more value-added benefits are available for the country’s best-selling sedan!

Aside from as much as P35,000 savings, New Vios customers also get free Periodic Maintenance up to 20km and/or one-year comprehensive insurance, and a 5-year warranty for a brand new Toyota Vios G, E, or XLE. XE variants are also eligible for free one-year comprehensive insurance.

For those trading in their old vehicle for a New Vios, an additional P35,000 rebate is up for grabs! 

Other well-loved models such as the Innova, Fortuner, Corolla Altis, Avanza, Hilux, Rush and Hiace also get outright cash discounts on participating variants. Even greater deals are available for the Supra, Alphard, prev. gen Yaris, and Coaster. All-in low down payment, low monthly plans, and 0% interest schemes are also available on selected models and variants. 

Selected models and variants get freebies such as Periodic Maintenance up to 20km and/or one-year comprehensive insurance.

On top of these offers, customers looking to trade in their old vehicle for a Toyota can get up to a P40,000 rebate, which can be used to purchase accessories or availed with other existing offers. 

Balloon Payment Plus, Toyota Financial Services PH’s new finance product which offers light monthly payments, Periodic Maintenance inclusion, and guaranteed resale value, are also offered for the Vios (except GR-S variant), Corolla Cross Hybrid, New Fortuner and New Hilux.

 

For more details on the April Bring Home the Joy promo, click here. For Balloon Payment Plus package, go here. For more information on any Toyota model, you can check out the vehicles by visiting https://toyota.com.ph/showroom.

