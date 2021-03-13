Toyota Philippines gears up for Vios Cup and GR GT Cup 2021

Country's premier one-make-race series and e-motorsport tournament to bring back-to-back waku-doki energy

MANILA, Philippines — It is the announcement Philippine motorsport patrons, racers and racing fans have been waiting for.

Leading mobility company and motorsport supporter Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has confirmed its plans to re-open its race series for its Toyota Vios one-make-race cars.

Coming from a successful inaugural season of its e-motorsport tournament, the GR GT Cup, TMP also announced the launch of the second season of its online racing event.

Photo Release This year, TMP is determined to stage the Toyota Gazoo Racing - Vios Cup with a leveled-up waku-doki energy, while observing strict safety protocols.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances such as prohibitions from government or health authorities or risks to participants' health and safety, the Toyota Gazoo Racing - Vios Cup 2021 is slated to start in July. It aims to bring together the country's top circuit racers vying for the championship in the promotional, sporting and super sporting classes. It will also be re-opening the popular Autocross Challenge.

It can be recalled that the 2020 season of the race series was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While the race itself will be done live at the Clark International Speedway with no on-site spectators, more fans can enjoy watching the event as a digital spectacle. Supporters all over the world may follow and view the Toyota Gazoo Racing - Vios Cup online in the safety of their own homes," said Sherwin Chualim, TMP's first vice president for vehicle sales operations.

"Fans can look forward to significant improvements in the production to make the livestream doubly exciting and worth catching. Online fan engagements and brand building experiences will also be boosted through the support of the Toyota Gazoo Racing global brand and the addition of the GR GT Cup e-Motorsports (online racing) activities," he added.

Limited edition Toyota Vios one-make-race units are now available to aspiring participants. Interested racers may inquire through the Vios Cup secretariat managed by TMP's official race management partner Tuason Racing via email address vioscupsecretariat@gmail.com.

TMP will soon announce the re-opening of the Toyota Racing School and post more details about the three legs of the Toyota Gazoo Racing - Vios Cup 2021 Circuit Championship and Autocross Challenge.

Photo Release Filipino e-Sports racers may drive the GR Supra and other Toyota GR models on the world’s most popular race tracks, virtually.

Meanwhile, online racers from all over the Philippines can expect to experience waku-doki right at the safety of their own homes by racing at the GR GT Cup e-Motorsport series.

Through the Gran Turismo game on PlayStation, Filipino e-Sports racers may drive the GR Supra and other Toyota GR models on the world’s most popular race tracks, virtually. Exciting prizes await the 2021 Filipino champions.

Registration starts this March via toyota.com.ph/gtcup. Races will start in April.

For more updates on the Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup and other TMP events, products, services and promos, visit the official website at toyota.com.ph or join its official social media and chat accounts on Facebook/Instagram (ToyotaMotorPhilippines and ToyotaGazooRacingPH), Twitter (ToyotaMotorPH), and Viber (Toyota PH).