Did you know? You can now get express car sanitation at Toyota!

MANILA, Philippines — With the way things are going in the Philippines, we may not be free of the novel coronavirus anytime soon, or at least not until next year. What we do know for certain is that several vaccine candidates are doing well into their latter phase of development.

In the meantime, the new normal remains the standard way of leading our lives. Social distancing, hand washing and related etiquettes are practiced regularly. It is important to not let our guards down, lest the virus gains new momentum of spread.

For many who are venturing out to work or do their chores, especially ones who go to their destination via their vehicles, they may be looking for an effective, yet practical and value-for-money professional sanitation service for that added layer of protection.

Photo Release Toyota’s Express Sanitation offers services that are done in 45 minutes.

RELATED: The ultimate car cleaning checklist for the new normal

Well, good news because they are going to find what they are looking for at Toyota. That’s right, for all vehicle owners who want to feel even more protected, Toyota is offering this service only faster, safer and more convenient!

This is Toyota’s Express Sanitation, a timely must-have amid the health crisis.

All under 45 minutes

Open to any and all other car brands, Toyota’s Express Sanitation service comes in 3 special packages catering to the different needs of every vehicle owner. And best of all, these services are done in under 45 minutes!

1. Package 1: Interior sanitation

Using a 40-point vehicle disinfection guide, this package lets you get full disinfection of frequently touched areas inside the vehicles like the inner door releases, the steering wheel, the multimedia screen, the seatbelt and so much more.

This efficient and meticulous service lasts only for 10 minutes at the affordable price of P150!

2. Package 2: Interior sanitation + BactaKlenz

Photo Release Toyota Genuine Product BactaKlenz is an anti-bacterial mist treatment that eliminates 99.99% of bacteria, molds and fungi of your car’s interior.

This package, following a similar 40-point vehicle disinfection guide, is made even sweeter by the addition of—you guessed it—Toyota’s very own innovation in the form of BactaKlenz, Toyota Genuine Product approved by Toyota Motor Corp. It is an anti-bacterial mist treatment that eliminates 99.99% of bacteria, molds and fungi of your car’s interior.

This treatment lasts for 30 minutes, all for the price of P1,050.

3. Package 3: Full sanitation with carwash + BactaKlenz

As the superior package of the bunch, this service offers not only interior but also exterior disinfection for complete vehicle sanitation.

Out of the trio, this one lasts for 45 minutes, and costs P1,250.

So what are you waiting for? Get rid of all disease-causing viruses and bacteria from the inside out of your vehicle with Toyota. Moreover, the Express Sanitation services are safe and won’t damage your car parts because it is done by experts.

Now you can enjoy mobility and drive with peace of mind not just for yourself but most importantly, for your loved ones.

Visit the nearest Toyota dealership to avail of your choice of Express Sanitation Service today.

For more information, visit the Toyota website here or check out their official Facebook page here for more updates.