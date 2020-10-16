3 discerning car buyers chose the All-New Ford Territoryâ€”Hereâ€™s why

MANILA, Philippines – Purchasing a new vehicle for yourself or your family can be quite a daunting task. With several factors to consider such as financing and cost of ownership coupled with the uncertainties brought about by the pandemic, there are those who may find themselves struggling to decide on what vehicle to purchase.

An SUV is considered by many Filipinos to be a versatile, cost-efficient, and ideal vehicle with its space, size, and now, technology. With features and capabilities that address the needs of customers, an SUV becomes an easy choice for one’s daily drive essential.

Designed to cater to the mobility needs of today’s Filipino driver, the all-new Ford Territory combines style, safety, technology, and practicality in one SUV package. It is the perfect vehicle of choice for young professionals and starting families looking for a new driving experience.

Three new owners: Mark Almero, Eldin Reyes, and Kahlil Robles, share their experience with their purchase of the Ford Territory and what they like about their new Ford SUV.

Marking their territory

Photo Release The Ford Territory's built-in smart features are what most appealed to Mark.

For 29-year-old senior internal auditor Mark Almero, getting the best value out of any purchase is his utmost priority. Recalling his car-buying journey, he shared that the Ford Territory is his very first car purchase using his hard-earned money and this involved a lengthy process before he finally came to a decision.

“I read reviews, watched vlogs, compared specifications, and even joined car clubs online to really discover my car options. When I came across an article about the Ford Territory, it really piqued my interest because it has all the things I want in a car – luxurious interiors, safety and tech features, and the overall great design,” he said.

The features that appealed to him most as a young professional were the smart features equipped in the Ford Territory. “I really enjoy using the 360-degree camera, touchscreen infotainment system, the moonroof, and all those little things that make my driving experience more enjoyable and convenient. I didn’t know I needed them until I used them,” he shared.

It was a different story for 43-year-old system administrator and father of two Eldin Reyes. His main deciding factors were its space and convenience features. “When my wife gave birth to our second son, we agreed that the new car should be more spacious and safer to drive. The Ford Territory is our second car and we basically use it if we want a more comfortable trip,” Eldin said.

“We also particularly like the auto brake hold function which proves useful especially when we’re caught in traffic,” he added.

For Kahlil Robles, a 32-year old brand and advertising executive who recently got married and is looking to start a family soon, his main consideration was Ford’s jampacked features and its compact yet expansive cabin space.

“I’ve been driving a sedan for almost a decade now. When I got married, I found the perfect opportunity (and more reasons) to finally invest in a bigger car that will best serve both my needs and my family’s. The Ford Territory was easily my best choice because it has everything that I needed in an SUV,” Kahlil said. “Its sleek interiors and body caught my eye at first, but looking closely at its features, especially the 360-degree camera and the panoramic moonroof, I knew right then and there that I had to get it,” he said.

Mark, Eldin, and Kahlil are Ford Territory owners who are in different stages of their lives and have decided to get Ford’s latest SUV for varying reasons, needs and purposes, proving that the Ford Territory is an SUV for the modern Filipino driver.

Photo Release Kahlil's main consideration as a recently married man was the Ford’s jampacked features and compact yet expansive cabin space.

Setting new standard

The Ford Territory sets the new standard for small and mini-SUVs with its sleek and stylish design, impressive performance, and driver-assist technologies, leveraging Ford’s global expertise in vehicle design, engineering, testing and manufacturing.

Powering the Ford Territory is a 1.5L EcoBoost engine mated to a CVT transmission with Sport mode, balancing power and fuel efficiency. It also boasts of an urban-ready design with LED headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, LED tail lamps, auto on/off headlamps with follow me home feature, front and rear fog lamps, panoramic moonroof, rear spoiler, and roof rails.

The Ford Territory is equipped with an in-vehicle infotainment display powered by a 10-inch touchscreen with an adjustable quad view as well as Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto® compatibility. It also comes with Ford Co-Pilot360, a suite of driver-assist technologies available in the Titanium+ variant that include Active Park Assist with parallel-parking and the segment-first perpendicular parking, 360 Degree Around View Monitor, among other useful safety features.

The Ford Territory is available in all Ford dealerships nationwide at a starting retail price of P1,179,000.

To know more about the all-new Ford Territory, visit www.ford.com.ph/suvs/territory/ or any Ford dealership nearest you.