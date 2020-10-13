All the things you get for free when you buy the upgraded Ford Ranger Raptor 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Since it was first introduced as part of Ford’s local lineup in 2018, the Ranger Raptor remains one of the top-of-the-line trucks in the country for its unbeatable design, engineering, and performance.

This year, to entice Filipinos to be tough like the Ford Ranger Raptor especially in these unprecedented times, the model gets a set of new features at no added cost.

Here’s a refresher on what the Ford Raptor Ranger has to offer, including its new upgrades and a premium care package:

1. ‘Super Truck’ performance

The Ford Ranger Raptor is an absolute unit of a truck.

The motoring behemoth comes straight from the production line with a 2.0L Bi-Turbo diesel engine giving an upwards power of 213 PS, 500 NM torque, and 10-Speed Automatic Transmission that deliver the ultimate off-road performance.

2. Beast of the terrain

With its state-of-the-art Terrain Management System, the Ranger Raptor stays rugged and ready, offering six pre-set driving modes: Baja, Sport, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud/Sand, Rock, and Normal, making the Ranger Raptor unmatched when it comes to showing every terrain who’s boss.

It also has the Standard 2.5-inch Fox Shocks to top off the Raptor’s race bred suspension, packing an additional 30% wheel travel, compared to other Ford Ranger variants.

Meanwhile, its Standard 33-inch All Terrain Tires boasts 20% more toughness and longer tread life, in comparison to common factory tires.

3. Ruggedly stylish

On the exterior, the Ranger Raptor is purposely designed 150mm wider and 50mm taller than the standard Ranger, giving it a more commanding presence on the road.

A reworked high-strength, low-alloy steel chassis, and ultra-durable frame lead to the Ranger Raptor’s tougher make that absorbs almost any off-road impact.

The interior, on the other hand, is nothing less than sleek with its body-contoured front sport seats, including exclusive head rests, bolsters, and suede inserts for better body grip. There’s also the unique Raptor stitching on the seats and steering wheel, and add to that a soft top instrument panel, leather-wrapped shifter, and floor mats.

The Ranger Raptor can seat a total of five.

Photo Release The Ranger Raptor 2020 sports a more commanding presence on the road, or off the road.

4. Modernized tech

The Raptor is properly equipped with all the tech you need for your off-road driving.

For instance, SYNC 3 enables simple voice commands to make calls and play music, which works perfectly with an 8-inch touchscreen that supports smartphone-like functionalities. Its Sat Navfunction, also voice-activated, helps you traverse your destination easily, without so much as a move of a finger.

Finally, the Ford AppLink enables launching and voice-commanding of your favorite mobile apps, or access them in organized sections that automatically loads SYNC-enabled apps from any smartphone you pair with it.

5. Added safety for free

The Ford Raptor Ranger and everything that it brings to the table remains priced at P1,998,000.

But this time around, Ford is making things even better. Now, the Ranger Raptor elevates safety with a Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping System, LED Headlamps, and high Mount USB Port.

6. Awesome after-sales package

Worried about maintenance costs? Well, worry no more as Ford Premium Care is guaranteed with your purchase of the Ranger Raptor, at no additional cost.

The free after-sales maintenance package (which alone is normally priced at P100,000), includes the following:

Extended Warranty : From the standard three-year factory warranty, the vehicle's warranty is now 5 years or 150,000, whichever comes first.

: From the standard three-year factory warranty, the vehicle's warranty is now 5 years or 150,000, whichever comes first. 5-Year Scheduled Service Plan : Maintenance service for your vehicle for up to five years or 50,000km whichever comes first. This plan is inclusive of the parts and labor involved in the preventive maintenance service (PMS) of the vehicle. Customer will not need to pay any cost when they bring their vehicle to the dealership for the parts which are recommended to be replaced for the specific PMS interval.

: Maintenance service for your vehicle for up to five years or 50,000km whichever comes first. This plan is inclusive of the parts and labor involved in the preventive maintenance service (PMS) of the vehicle. Customer will not need to pay any cost when they bring their vehicle to the dealership for the parts which are recommended to be replaced for the specific PMS interval. Emergency Roadside Assistance for 5 Years: A more premium coverage of the standard three-year roadside assistance provided to Ford vehicles. This is a 24/7 available service in the event of vehicle breakdown or assistance required on the road. This emergency roadside assistance covers towing fees, minor onsite repairs such as battery boosting, refueling, and change of tires.

Engineered with Ford’s Performance DNA, the Ranger Raptor is here to deliver ultimate off-road performance. Now, it also comes with assurance and peace of mind from Ford’s Premium Care.

Engineered with Ford's Performance DNA, the Ranger Raptor is here to deliver ultimate off-road performance. Now, it also comes with assurance and peace of mind from Ford's Premium Care.