TMP offers more convenient ways to purchase your dream Toyota

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines makes car-buying easier as more options become available in its recently launched Virtual Showroom.

Customers may now tour the actual showroom as its virtual counterpart takes the actual dealership experience online. This makes more vehicle information accessible anytime, anywhere.

They may now choose what variant and color best suit their preference with the new variant-specific information tags and model color selector.

The information tags also enable the customer to take a closer look at the vehicle’s features. The vehicles can be viewed in 3D, 360 interior and exterior, and 2D view.

For more information on the customer’s preferred vehicle, brochures and product videos are also available for viewing.

Payment estimates can also be calculated online and contact details may be submitted to connect the customer to their dealership of choice.

Dealer representatives will then contact the customer to address further inquiries, offer an official quotation, and facilitate car purchase.

Aside from the full dealership experience via Virtual Showroom, TMP’s wide network of dealer outlets nationwide can now deliver newly purchased vehicles right at the customer’s doorstep.

Safety procedures will be properly observed by the dealership personnel to ensure a smooth and safe turnover of the customer’s brand new Toyota vehicle.

For more details on this service, customers are highly encouraged to check terms and conditions with their nearest dealership.

TMP is also offering deals on well-loved models all month long! Check out https://toyota.com.ph/promos/restartjourney for available deals.

For more Toyota updates, visit www.toyota.com.ph or check out Toyota’s official social media pages at ToyotaMotorPhilippines (Facebook and Instagram), and @ToyotaMotorPH (Twitter).