LIST: 5 benefits your car will get from periodic maintenance at Lexus
A periodic maintenance not just prolongs a car’s life, it also gives a peace of mind and a smooth ride.
LIST: 5 benefits your car will get from periodic maintenance at Lexus
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 27, 2020 - 9:20am

MANILA, Philippines — In these unprecedented times, you don’t need trivial things to be worrying about such as a dead battery right after your grocery shopping, or a broken air conditioner while driving to work.

It is important, therefore, to check your car including its brake and tires before hitting the road. In the long run, you’ll also need a periodic maintenance to ensure that all is well with your vehicle.

A periodic maintenance is a complete car checkup on engine, electrical, brake, suspension, clutch, wheels and tires. Usually, your car needs to undergo the procedure every year or every 10,000 kilometers.

Just like with your Lexus, since this is built through advanced engineering that involve materials and parts that are unique to each model.

Here are five benefits you can get every time your Lexus gets a periodic maintenance:

1. Safety for loved ones

Undergoing a periodic maintenance for your Lexus ensures safety for you and your loved ones. It will prevent parts from breaking, as well as avoid more pressing issues from developing on your car.

2. Increased car performance

Periodic maintenance also results to optimum car performance, and this is what luxury models are meant for. A well-maintained Lexus always provide smoother ride. Imagine running late for your business meetings? A properly maintained vehicle will surely get you to your destination in time.

3. Fuel efficiency

Another benefit of regular maintenance is fuel efficiency. A fuel efficient Lexus means more mileage while getting value for your investment. Not only that, there’s a good chance for additional savings in these troubled times.

4. Good for the environment

Cars contribute to the carbon emissions in our atmosphere. Don’t neglect your car so that it doesn’t emit too much carbon and become friendlier to the environment.

5. Complimentary oil change

All in all, a periodic maintenance not just prolongs a car’s life, it also gives a peace of mind and a smooth ride. However, think twice before trusting local garage shops to handle your vehicle. Be sure to go to authorized service centers that specialize in high-service standards and have well-trained technicians.

That is why all customers who will have their vehicle a Periodic Maintenance Service (PMS) at Lexus Manila will receive complimentary Lexus Genuine Engine Oil change. Moreover, they will receive an Engine Detailing gift certificate, which can be availed on their next PMS, within 12 months.

Visit Lexus Manila today and get your Periodic Maintenance Service to avail of this exclusive offer. Promo period runs until September 9, 2020.

 

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No: FTEB-103610 Series of 2020.

