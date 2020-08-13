How Toyota’s New Vios can level up your ride and your life moving forward

MANILA, Philippines — Since its first introduction in the country in 2003, the Toyota Vios has been considered as the most-loved car by Filipinos and has ruled as the best-selling sedan in 14 out of the 17 years of its presence here.

It has been the top choice for first-time Filipino car owners. Businesses, big or small, also choose the Vios for their mobility needs.

But what makes the Toyota Vios a true legend in the local motoring scene, apart from its ever-present desirability, affordability and reliability?

The New Vios, launched virtually last July 25 in a live Facebook event, reveals the answer. Simply, it’s the people’s practical car—and even more so with the New Vios’ latest and advanced features, as well as sporty and exterior facelift.

Drive the New Vios today and expect to level up your ride and ultimately your life as you move forward in the new normal. Here’s how:

1. Make a sporty statement on the road

With restrictions in mobility due to community quarantine, it’s not often that you could drive outside these days—unless essentially needed. When you do, you will surely make a sporty statement on the road with the New Vios.

This is because the New Vios just got a cutting-edge upgrade on its exterior starting with an eye-catching, glossy black front grille.

In the G variant, this is further accentuated by a three-tier LED headlights and daytime running lights. The LED rear combination lamps are also upgraded with a line guide. With the new 16” alloy wheels, the result is a sleek and sporty look from the front to the side and the back.

The G, E and XLE variants all get LED foglamps, which combine form and function. Not only do the foglamps look better than before, these also improve visibility when mist, fog and dust are present on the road.

2. Essential trips becomes fun and convenient

As mentioned, trips outside of homes are limited to essential outings like going to work or to the supermarket. From getting in the car and to the destination, the New Vios makes the drive fun and convenient.

It features an optimized and spacious interior, especially the rear’s legroom. For the XE variant and up, the infotainment system is both an intuitive and handsome centerpiece, as it can be connected to iOS and Android devices.

Access is quick and easy with the Smart Entry feature and Push Start Button for G variants. Even with the key in your pocket, lock and unlock your car just by touching the door handle.

3. Always at ease with safety features

Ensuring that each trip is safe, the New Vios gives you and passengers peace of mind as all variants come with SRS airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution + Brake Assist, Vehicle Stability Control and Hill-Start Assist Control.

Back camera is available for G variants. For certain variants, you may choose from three or seven SRS airbags.

4. Get fuel efficiency with peak performance

The Vios is renowned for its class-leading fuel efficiency and nothing less can be expected from the 2020 model update.

Also enjoy seamless shifts between gears with the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). Moreover, the G (CVT) variant now comes with Eco and Sport Modes, as well as paddle shifters for a sportier and manual feel when shifting gears.

5. Ownership made easier with flexible financing

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) also considers the many financial challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. It offers the New Vios is via a Balloon Payment Plus, which makes the monthly payment lighter. This specialized financial plan also allows the lump sum amount to be paid at the end of the term.

You may avail of this through Toyota Financial Services.

Moreover, the SRPs for the New Vios variants are covered by TMP’s nationwide One Price Policy.

6. Take advantage of after-sale services

Lastly, the Balloon Payment Plus, as well as other flexible financing terms, come with a complete value package for a truly fulfilling ownership.

This includes free periodic maintenance service up to 20,000km, free one year insurance through Toyota Insure, and even trade-in discounts with the Toyota Certified Used Vehicles (TCUV) Program.

Driving the economy forward

With all the improvements in features, technologies and overall driving and riding experience, the New Vios remains to be a practical and smart choice for a reliable daily driver that’s easy to own, use and maintain.

More importantly, the Toyota Vios’ legacy will continue to help drive the economy forward—even in trying times.

“Under the CARS Program of the government, the Vios is our flagship. It helps support almost 55,000 lives throughout the Toyota network, 71 dealers, 56 local suppliers and countless other business and trade partners,” Chairman Alfred Ty expressed in a statement.

“Our Toyota Vios is a symbol of the best of Japanese technology and Filipino craftsmanship. In my mind, our Vios has become the national car of the Philippines. Atin ito. Gawa ng Pilipino para sa Pilipino,” he concluded.

For more information on the New Vios, visit TMP’s official website at www.toyota.com.ph and follow the official social media accounts and online communities at ToyotaMotorPhilippines (Facebook and Instagram), @ToyotaMotorPH (Twitter) and Toyota PH (Viber).