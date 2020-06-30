COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
The discounted package includes Toyota Genuine Motor Oil, Toyota Genuine Oil Filter, Drain Plug Gasket, labor, and materials. 
Photo Release
Grab drivers can get Toyota’s change oil, filter service package for as low as P999
(Philstar.com) - June 30, 2020 - 11:45am

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines continues to support partner Grab drivers who use Toyota vehicles to serve the public and earn a living for their families. 

Grab drivers and operators using select variants of the Vios, Wigo, Avanza, and Innova are entitled to avail of Toyota’s Up for Grab promo which offers a discounted package for change oil and filter service for as low as P999.

The price includes Toyota Genuine Motor Oil, Toyota Genuine Oil Filter, Drain Plug Gasket, labor, and materials. 

Customers are encouraged to book their appointments before visiting the dealer as only scheduled appointments will be accommodated.   

Once a schedule has been set, customers just need to bring their Grab registered vehicle to a Toyota dealer and present their Grab ID and Grab App for validation, and a dedicated Service Advisor at the Grab Reception lane will assist them on how to avail the promo package.

The promo runs until August 31. 

 

To know more about the Toyota’s Up for Grab promo, visit: http://toyota.com.ph/promos/up-for-grab-promo. They can also inquire at any Toyota dealer outlet nationwide, or call the Customer Assistance Center Hotline at (02) 8819-2912. 

For the latest Toyota news and information, visit TMP’s official website at www.toyota.com.ph and follow the official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorPhilippines. You may also sign-up at www.mytoyota.ph for online appointments of Express Maintenance and Air Care.

TOYOTA MOTOR PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
4 days ago
INFOGRAPHIC: Step-by-step guide to booking your visit, car check at Toyota in the new normal
By Euden Valdez | 4 days ago
To address the after-sales needs of its customers in the new normal, Toyota has launched MyToyota PH, an online and must-have...
Motoring
fbfb
18 days ago
Toyota makes car-buying safer with launch of online virtual showroom
18 days ago
Toyota makes car purchases safer with the launch of its digital Toyota Virtual Showroom.
Motoring
fbfb
Sponsored
19 days ago
Toyota’s must-have tool can help car owners maintain social distance – here’s how
By Gerald Dizon | 19 days ago
Toyota's newest mobile app lets you get essential car servicing and maintenance, among other great things, while maintaining...
Motoring
fbfb
20 days ago
Toyota to hold esports racing featuring GR Supra in Philippines this July
20 days ago
Toyota launches GR Supra GT Cup Asia-Philippines, its latest online esports program.
Motoring
fbfb
Sponsored
27 days ago
The ultimate car cleaning checklist for the new normal
By Gerald Dizon | 27 days ago
We put together an ideal checklist to get you started. Don’t miss on what you need to consider when cleaning your vehicle...
Motoring
fbfb
33 days ago
Toyota restarts plant production as more dealerships resume operations nationwide
33 days ago
Following strict safety protocols, Toyota Motor Philippines resumes operation in Laguna plant.
Motoring
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with