Grab drivers can get Toyota’s change oil, filter service package for as low as P999

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines continues to support partner Grab drivers who use Toyota vehicles to serve the public and earn a living for their families.

Grab drivers and operators using select variants of the Vios, Wigo, Avanza, and Innova are entitled to avail of Toyota’s Up for Grab promo which offers a discounted package for change oil and filter service for as low as P999.

The price includes Toyota Genuine Motor Oil, Toyota Genuine Oil Filter, Drain Plug Gasket, labor, and materials.

Customers are encouraged to book their appointments before visiting the dealer as only scheduled appointments will be accommodated.

Once a schedule has been set, customers just need to bring their Grab registered vehicle to a Toyota dealer and present their Grab ID and Grab App for validation, and a dedicated Service Advisor at the Grab Reception lane will assist them on how to avail the promo package.

The promo runs until August 31.

To know more about the Toyota’s Up for Grab promo, visit: http://toyota.com.ph/promos/up-for-grab-promo. They can also inquire at any Toyota dealer outlet nationwide, or call the Customer Assistance Center Hotline at (02) 8819-2912.

For the latest Toyota news and information, visit TMP’s official website at www.toyota.com.ph and follow the official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorPhilippines. You may also sign-up at www.mytoyota.ph for online appointments of Express Maintenance and Air Care.