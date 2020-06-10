INFOGRAPHIC: Step-by-step guide to booking your visit, car check at Toyota in the new normal

MANILA, Philippines — This June, Metro Manila has finally been placed under the General Community Quarantine (GCQ), following the shift of most provinces nationwide, and easing up restrictions in transportations and allowing resumption of various businesses.

While we regain bits of our normal lives with GCQ, we are always reminded to stay safe by practicing protocols by the Department of Health and our local governments.

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is one with the private and public sectors in keeping everyone protected from COVID-19, especially after reopening most of its dealerships around the country.

To address the after-sales needs of its customers in the new normal, Toyota has launched MyToyota PH, an online and must-have tool for worry-free ownership. It allows Toyota car owners to book their service appointments at the comforts of their homes, at a time most convenient to them.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to booking your next visit and car check at Toyota:

With MyToyota PH, TMP’s nationwide dealer network can implement a 100% appointment system for vehicle servicing.

All Toyota car owners are encouraged to book their appointments first before visiting a dealer. Only service customers with scheduled appointments will be accommodated by Toyota.

Arriving at their dealer, Toyota customers can expect safety protocols such as temperature check of customers and employees; regular disinfection of the entire facility, with higher frequency for common areas; strict observance of social distancing by changing the layout of showrooms and service reception areas; and controlling the number of persons inside the facility at any given time.

TMP assures that its dealerships nationwide have taken necessary precautionary measures to sanitize and disinfect facilities and vehicles for the safety and peace-of-mind of employees and customers.

For inquiries, contact the Toyota Customer Assistance Center via (02) 8819-2912 or customerassistance@toyota.com.ph.

