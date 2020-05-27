Toyota restarts plant production as more dealerships resume operations nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — After halting production to comply with the government’s quarantine measures, leading automotive manufacturer Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has resumed operations in its Santa Rosa, Laguna plant last May 18.

TMP understands that restarting business as soon as possible would stimulate economic activities in the country.

Prior to resumption, precautionary measures were conducted to ensure safety and adherence to production protocols. All reporting team members have been briefed on the safety guidelines and measures that will be strictly followed in the plant. The overall workforce currently reporting on single-shift operation is within the 50% cap mandated by the government under the modified enhanced community quarantine guidelines.

As more areas in the country ease into more relaxed community quarantine guidelines, TMP will be able to respond better to the needs of its customers. As of May 20, 66 out of the 70 Toyota dealer outlets nationwide have resumed operations with safety and sanitation guidelines also in place.

To maintain social distancing within the showroom, customers are encouraged to set an appointment before visiting their nearest dealers. The TMP dealers’ directory can be accessed at https://toyota.com.ph/dealer.

Aside from reopening of dealerships, services have also resumed in the following service centers as of May 20:

Toyota Alabang Service Center

Toyota Shaw Service Center

Toyota North EDSA Service Center

Toyota Davao Body and Paint Center

Toyota Negros Occidental Service Center

For more information about Toyota’s operations and for other customer references for car services, care and management, visit TMP’s support hub at https://toyota.com.ph/hereforyou.

For more Toyota updates, visit www.toyota.com.ph or check out Toyota’s official social media pages at ToyotaMotorPhilippines (Facebook and Instagram), and @ToyotaMotorPH (Twitter).