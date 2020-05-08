MOTORING
Toyota Motor Philippines, together with its dealer network, prepares new SOPs and comprehensive precautionary measures in accordance with DOH and WHO protocols.
Toyota Motor Philippines dealer network restarts operations after ECQ
(Philstar.com) - May 8, 2020 - 6:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — As the enhanced community quarantine transitions into the general community quarantine, Toyota Motor Philippines, together with its dealer network, prepares new SOPs and comprehensive precautionary measures.

All this is in accordance with Department of Health and World Health Organization protocols to ensure the safety of all customers and employees.

Dealers will exercise temperature checks and perform regular disinfection of the entire facility, with higher frequency for common areas.

To ensure strict observance of social distancing, dealers changed the layout of showrooms and service reception areas and will control the number of persons inside the facility at any given time.

Customers are highly encouraged to set appointments before visiting to avoid inconvenience. Dealers will only be accommodating confirmed service appointments, which can be booked through the recently launched digital tool MyToyota PH.

Regular sanitation of common areas, as well as office equipment will be carried out in all dealerships.
With current ECQ difficulties in mind, Toyota Financial Services Philippines’ extends payment terms for customers.

Expiring insurance policies under Toyota Insure and warranty coverages for Toyota vehicles are likewise extended until after the ECQ is lifted. Toyota vehicles scheduled for Periodic Maintenance Services are also given a grace period after quarantine.

“Challenging times present opportunities to come back better and stronger, to review current processes and find improvements, to constantly provide ever better products and services, and to make our team members’, customers’, and partners’ lives safer and more convenient,” said Atsuhiro Okamoto, president of TMP.

“The new normal will take a while to get used to but together we can overcome this. Stay home, stay safe, and please observe precautionary measures when going out. We are working hard to prepare our dealerships, ensuring that everyone is safe upon visit," he said.

Floor markers are installed to maintain proper social distancing and PPEs are provided for the dealer team members.
"We look forward to serving our valued customers again. See you in our dealerships!” Okamoto said.

To date, the following Toyota dealer outlets located in areas under general community quarantine have resumed operations:

  • Luzon: Toyota La Union, Toyota Isabela, Toyota Tuguegarao, Toyota Calapan, Toyota Puerto Princesa, Toyota Camarines Sur
  • Visayas: Toyota Roxas, Toyota Negros Occidental, Toyota Tagbilaran, Toyota Tacloban, Toyota Calbayog, Toyota Dumaguete, Toyota Aklan
  • Mindanao: Toyota Cagayan De Oro, Toyota Iligan, Toyota Valencia, Toyota General Santos, Toyota Kidapawan, Toyota Butuan

 

Customers may book their appointments via http://www.mytoyota.ph. Check out https://toyota.com.ph/news/ToyotaAdvisory for updates on advisories and daily dealer reopening schedule.

For more Toyota updates, visit www.toyota.com.ph or check out Toyota’s official social media pages at ToyotaMotorPhilippines (Facebook and Instagram), and @ToyotaMotorPH (Twitter).

