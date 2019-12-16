MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
A total of 12 brand new Vios units will be given away to 12 lucky Toyota customers!
Photo Release
Win a brand new Vios, cash discounts when you buy a Toyota this December
(Philstar.com) - December 16, 2019 - 6:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Do you want to end the year strong by getting your dream car this December? Get even more reasons to choose a Toyota with Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP)'s Epic Year-End Blowout happening exclusively until December 20.

A total of 12 brand new Vios units will be given away to 12 lucky Toyota customers who will win the raffle after purchasing any of the participating models within the promo period.

To qualify for the raffle, customers only need to purchase a Vios, Fortuner, Hilux (except Cabin and Chassis), Rush, Hiace (FMC GL Grandia and Commuter Deluxe and Pre-FMC Commuter), Innova, Wigo, Altis (FMC and Pre-FMC) or Avanza (MC and Pre-MC) from any of Toyota's 70 dealerships nationwide. 

On top of the chance to win a Vios, all customers who will reserve an Innova (all variants), Wigo (all variants), Avanza MC (E A/T and E M/T) and Pre-MC (all variants), Hiace GL Grandia and Commuter Deluxe will also be eligible to pick an instant prize in the form of cash discounts as much as P50,000.

Aside from these special treats, flexible payment deals and options are also available for several participating Toyota models: Vios (FMC), Fortuner, Hiace (Pre-FMC), Hilux and Rush until December 31; and Wigo, Avanza (MC), Hiace (FMC) and Innova until December 20. Read more details here.

"December has traditionally been a time for many Filipinos to reward themselves and their families by finally deciding to get the car they've been eyeing. We want to make this car purchase experience merrier and even more gratifying for our customers through Toyota's Epic Year-end Blowout," said Ma. Cristina Arevalo, TMP's first vice president for Brand and Product Planning.

"With the Toyota Sure Advantage that guarantees our customers enjoy Toyota's quality, durability and reliability, fulfilling ownership, great value, and technologies that matter, there's no doubt that choosing Toyota is always a wise, and winning investment," she added.

Take advantage of this limited-time promo by visiting the nearest Toyota dealership. Inquire online via Toyota's official website http://toyota.com.ph.

 

For more information on Toyota and its range of products and services, follow its social media accounts at http://facebook.com/ToyotaMotorPhilippines, http://twitter.com/ToyotaMotorPH and http://instagram.com/toyotamotorphilippines.

DECEMBER BLOWOUT TOYOTA TOYOTA MOTOR PHILIPPINES VIOS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
8 hours ago
Win a brand new Vios, cash discounts when you buy a Toyota this December
8 hours ago
Ending the year strong by getting your dream car this December? Get even more reasons to choose a Toyota with Toyota Motor...
Motoring
fb tw
Sponsored
18 days ago
WATCH: Hybrid electric vehicles to watch out for in Toyota HEV Drive Expo
By Gerald Dizon | 18 days ago
Toyota Motor Philippines sustains its position in responsible future mobility through its first-ever Hybrid Electric Vehicle...
Motoring
fb tw
Sponsored
27 days ago
You can win a Toyota Vios just by having your car serviced - Here's how
By Gerald Dizon | 27 days ago
Dreaming of a brand new car? Toyota's Bring Your Ride, Win A Ride promo might just make that dream come true! Here's how to...
Motoring
fb tw
Sponsored
27 days ago
LIST: 4 advantages you’ll get from this new affordable Vios variant
27 days ago
Toyota Motor Philippines does just that in this latest Vios variant for the subcompact segment, the Vios XLE. This locally...
Motoring
fb tw
Sponsored
46 days ago
When and where to get free motorist assistance from Toyota this Undas 2019
46 days ago
Undas, which includes All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, is one of the most important holidays in the country....
Motoring
fb tw
Sponsored
58 days ago
Toyota's biggest clearance sale for 2019 extended this weekend
58 days ago
Toyota Motor Philippines will hold its inventory clear-out of Vios, Innova, Hilux, and other best-selling Toyota models in...
Motoring
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with