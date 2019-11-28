WATCH: Hybrid electric vehicles to watch out for in Toyota HEV Drive Expo

MANILA, Philippines – As the world reaps the benefits of modern technology, the world also forgets what is sacrificed in the name of advancement. Most significant of this is the environment.

During a climate change panel, the UN has projected an alarming rise in global temperature in the next few decades, due to an unprecedented rate of carbon emissions, to which the transport sector is contributing one-fifth.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) has heeded the call and is setting a global standard for sustainable mobility today and for the future.

In the local setting, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) reinforced this position through its first-ever Hybrid Electric Vehicle Drive Expo in the country, held at the Greenbelt 5 Fashion Walk from November 22 to 24.

“Our idea is, this hybrid technology–since this is self-charging–it doesn’t need infrastructure for charging stations. This would be the best transition to fully-electrified vehicles in the country,” Ma. Cristina Fe Arevalo, first vice president for Brand and Product Planning Cluster at TMP, told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Toyota Motor executives during the launch of the HEV Drive Expo. (From left) Jose Maria Atienza, senior vice president - marketing division at TMP, Vince Socco, chairman for GT Capital Auto Dealership Holdings, Inc., David Go, vice chairman of TMP, Alfred Ty, chairman of TMP, Satoru Suzuki, president of TMP, and Kei Mizuguchi, executive vice president - marketing division at TMP.

Here are the latest in Toyota’s electrified vehicle (xEV) offerings:

1. Mirai

Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas The Mirai uses the Toyota Fuel Cell System (TFCS).

The Mirai, which translates to “Future,” in Japanese, is a premier model and the latest in Toyota’s hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The Mirai uses the Toyota Fuel Cell System (TFCS), which features both fuel cell technology and hybrid technology, and emits no carbon dioxide.

“This pioneering model runs on hydrogen gas and only emits water. It is, therefore, the most eco-friendly vehicle,” said Satoru Suzuki, president of TMP.

2. Corolla Altis Hybrid

The Corolla Altis Hybrid provides the full benefit of hybrid tech: a combination of an efficient gasoline engine and a high-output electric motor that self-charges to give maximum fuel mileage.

Marking Toyota’s next-generation innovation platform, the Corolla Altis Hybrid is powered by the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) and Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), the latest in active-safety technology.

3. Prius and Prius C

With a significant improvement in fuel efficiency over the years, both the Prius and Prius C are imbued with Toyota’s Hybrid Synergy Drive, combining the efficiency of a gasoline engine with two powerful electric motors and thus exhibiting four key benefits: reduced emissions, acceleration, quietness and fuel efficiency—all without the need to be plugged into an outlet.

Meanwhile, Lexus, Toyota’s luxury vehicle division, isn’t far behind on environment-friendly driving, as it has also launched its roster of Lexus HEVs.

4. NX 300h, RX 450h and LS 500h

The Lexus NX 300h hybrid model on display during the expo. The Lexus RX 450h hybrid model on display during the expo. The Lexus LS 500h hybrid model on display during the expo. < >

As part of the “Lexus Electrified Campaign” launched during the recently concluded Tokyo Motor Show, Lexus is developing an omnipresent approach towards electrification.

Since the launch of the RX 400h in 2005, Lexus has led the world as a pioneer in electrification technologies in the luxury automotive industry. Lexus also developed the world’s first Multi-Stage Hybrid system found in the LC 500h and the LS 500h. Leveraging 15 years of expertise in electrified technology, Lexus is now ready to take the next step and continue to add to their electrification history.

Showcased during the expo were the electrified versions of its most popular models—the NX 300h, RX 450h and LS 500h.

“The NXh is the mid, entry-level SUV in hybrid form for smaller families. The RXh, on the other hand, is slightly larger at a five- to six-person capacity for bigger families. Meanwhile, the LSh stands as the company’s flagship model,” said Carlo Ablaza, vice president for Lexus Brand Department.

The 2050 challenge

The new lineup of Toyota and Lexus HEVs in the country aims to shift the paradigm for motorists to participate in the initiative for long-term, green and energy-efficient solutions in the automotive scene, fully supporting the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050.

“Toyota by itself has an internal goal of achieving at least a 95% reduction in emissions by 2030. How we’re doing this is, aside from plant initiatives, we are also introducing more and more products with the hybrid variant,” Arevalo explained.

Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong was also present during the expo, commending TMP for their efforts towards greener future mobility.

“Sustainability—not a choice but a must, and I’m glad that we now have options to go environmentally friendly with the help of great technologies. That’s where I admire the huge step Toyota has done, bringing hybrid electric vehicles closer to home,” said Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong.

Watch out for the next Hybrid Electric Vehicle Drive Expositions happening in other venues in the metro. From December 5 to 11, the expo will be held at The Mall of Asia in Pasay, and then from December 18 to 22, the expo will be held at the Bonifacio High Street in Taguig City.

