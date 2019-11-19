You can win a Toyota Vios just by having your car serviced - Here's how

MANILA, Philippines — Car maintenance is important in keeping our vehicles in tip-top shape. It is a must not just for looks or performance, but more importantly, for practical and safety reasons.

Changing of oil, filters and spark plugs, or checking of tire tread, alignment and pressure, for example, can surely make a difference. It can prevent being stalled in the middle of the road. In extreme circumstances, these checkups can make the difference between life and death.

Simply put, a thoroughly serviced car is a sign of responsible car ownership. But this time around, you can get much more than a car in perfect condition, especially if you have it serviced in Toyota dealership or service center.

How about a brand new car?

Get excited because this year, Toyota Motor Philippines is making it possible through its Bring Your Ride, Win A Ride promo! That’s right, as long as you’re an owner of any Toyota model, you can participate in the promo and get a chance to win a brand new Vios XE, tax-free!

You can also win any of more than 1,500 exciting prizes from service vouchers worth P1,000, to Lenovo laptop and gasoline vouchers worth P10,000 each.

Join the promo

To participate in the promo, simply have your car serviced at any Toyota Dealership or Service Center nationwide and avail any of the following: Periodic Maintenance, General Service, General Job, and Body and Paint services. You will be entitled to raffle entry with a minimum spend of P2,000.

What’s more, customers can get a better chance of winning upon spending P9,000 worth of services and better If they choose to have their cars serviced from 12 p.m. onward.

How to register

In order to complete their raffle entry, participants must go to www.toyotaservicepromo.com and register the following details:

Full Name of the Registered Owner of the Vehicle

Complete Address

E-mail Address

Mobile Number

Service Billing Number

Service Billing Amount and Raffle Entry code (found on the coupon provided by the dealer)

The First Draw will be on November 22, while the Grand Draw will be on February 20, 2020.

The Toyota Promise

Toyota Motor Philippines always strives to provide high-quality after-sales services—with only genuine parts—and excellent workmanship carried out by their trained personnel, staying true to the commitment of delivering on only the best dealer experience to its customers wherever they may be.

So what are you waiting for? Call your dealers and service advisors and schedule your appointment now!

For more information on Toyota’s Bring Your Ride, Win A Ride promo, please visit the website at http://toyota.com.ph/news/toyota-news/toyotaservicepromo.

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-19436 Series of 2019.