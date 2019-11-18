TECHNOLOGY
This locally made Vios starts at P791,000, with even more exciting bundle offers worth as much as P100,000.
Photo Release
LIST: 4 advantages you’ll get from this new affordable Vios variant
(Philstar.com) - November 18, 2019 - 2:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Toyota Vios has earned the reputation of being the most affordable subcompact sedan in the country, especially among first-time car owners.

But what if it gets even more affordable? What if it also promises more advantages for you, who have been working and saving just to drive your dream car?

Toyota Motor Philippines does just that in this latest Vios variant for the subcompact segment, the Vios XLE. This locally made Vios starts at P791,000, with even more exciting bundle offers worth as much as P100,000.

Interested yet? Here are four advantages from the affordable Vios XLE that will convince you further:

1. Value for money

With its affordability, you may be asking, “how about the quality?” Worry not because the Vios XLE promises value for money without compromising the signature QDR (Quality, Durability, Reliability) built into all Toyota models.

It offers the best possible Vios specs for its affordable SRP. It comes with 4-beam halogen headlamps, 15-inch alloy wheels and a 7-inch touchscreen display audio with WebLink for iOS and Android.

The Vios XLE is also equipped with power door locks, power side view mirrors and the standard Vehicle Stability Control plus Hill Start Assist from Toyota.

2. Flexible payment

Design and safety features, check! How about payment options then? There are two attractive bundles for you.

Choose between Option A, an outright cash discount of P35,000 plus accessory options worth P40,000; or Option B, the sought-after Zero Down Payment financing scheme.

Both options come with a 5-year Extended Warranty and Free Preventive Maintenance Service (PMS) up to 20,000kms to further make your Toyota car ownership experience more affordable.

3. Style and customization

Even up to the customization of your future Vios XLE, Toyota will be beside you.

For the P40,000-worth of accessory options, you can choose from an array of exciting interior and exterior add-ons. You can mix-and-match Vios accessory packages, including but not limited to: daytime running lights, LED fog lamps, back camera, aero kits and select Toyota Racing Development (TRD) pieces like 17-inch alloy wheels.

4. Freedom of choice

Last but not the least, you can reserve your Vios XLE right at this moment. Just go to bit.ly/ViosXLE. All this in store, you are guaranteed freedom of choice in your first car.

“Toyota is introducing the Vios XLE to give our customers the freedom of choice on how they want to purchase and modify their car. This new variant combines affordability and style without sacrificing the everyday practicality that the Vios has always been known for. We call this the XLE Advantage,” said TMP First Vice President Cristina Arevalo.

The Vios XLE was launched last November 8 and 9 at the ViosXLEnt Weekend Launch in all 70 Toyota dealerships nationwide. — Euden Valdez

 

Head to any of Toyota’s 70 dealerships nationwide to know more about the new Vios XLE and avail special deals on other Vios variants. For the latest Toyota news and information, visit TMP’s official website at www.toyota.com.ph and follow the official Facebook page

