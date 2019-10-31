TECHNOLOGY
The free motorist assistance is part of Toyota’s efforts to make genuine parts and quality service accessible to motorists this season.
When and where to get free motorist assistance from Toyota this Undas 2019
(Philstar.com) - October 31, 2019 - 10:50am

MANILA, Philippines — Undas, which includes All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, is one of the most important holidays in the country. It is when Filipinos remember and visit their dearly departed here in the city or back in their hometowns.

Because of this, many Filipinos embark on long drives—hence the importance of having a car checked before, during and even after Undas. 

Toyota takes care of this by offering free motorist assistance to Filipinos traveling for Undas. This is part of Toyota’s efforts to make genuine parts and quality service accessible to motorists this season. It also aims to provide a safe, comfortable and convenient time on the road, hence, the service is open for both Toyota and non-Toyota users.

Committed to providing customer care, customer satisfaction and worry-free ownership, Toyota Motor Philippines has been offering its Motorist Assistance Campaign since 1991.

This annual civic-oriented service activity takes place during the Lent and Undas seasons when most Filipino motorists are on the road for long travels. As such, Toyota has offered the Motorist Assistance not just for Toyota owners but also for the general motoring public in the country.

 

For more information, visit www.toyota.com.ph.

