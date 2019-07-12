All-New Toyota GR Supra arrives in the Philippines in style

MANILA, Philippines — Top automotive manufacturer Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) officially launched its flagship sports car, the All-New Toyota GR Supra. Following a special teaser at the Vios Racing Festival, the new model was unveiled at a launch event in Makati City attended by the company's premium customers and prospective clients, Toyota dealer management and guests from the media.

The All-New Toyota GR Supra, otherwise known as the A90 or Mk. V, is the first-ever Toyota Supra to be retailed in the Philippines. TMP is making history by having the much-anticipated model locally available through its certified GR Performance dealerships nationwide.

“Bringing the legendary Supra here is something we have always wanted to do, and we are positive that there are countless Toyota fans out there who share the same enthusiasm,” said, Cristina Arevalo, first vice president for TMP. “The Supra, above and beyond, embodies Toyota’s pledge of making ever-better cars,” she added.

In pursuit of performance

The Philippine variant of the All-New Toyota GR Supra is powered by a twin-scroll turbocharged, in-line six-cylinder engine that produces a maximum output of 335 hp and 500 Nm of torque. A flagship sports car through and through, the GR Supra is a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive coupe that comes exclusively in 3.0L displacement and 8-speed automatic transmission.

Both chassis and body frame are masterfully crafted to enjoy a 50:50 front-rear weight distribution, crucial in achieving optimum cornering performance. An addition is a wheelbase-to-tread ratio of 1.55*1—one of the smallest among mass production sports cars—contributing to its excellent turning and responsiveness.

The All-New Toyota GR Supra is also armed with Adaptive Variable Suspension. Its front wheels are equipped with double-joint type MacPherson Strut, while the rear wheels come with Multi-Link suspension. The Supra features a Limited Slip Differential and ventilated disc brakes. Its high body rigidity, low center of gravity, and aerodynamics all combine to give the driver ultimate driving speed and precision.

The All-New Toyota GR Supra is powered by a twin-scroll turbocharged, in-line six-cylinder engine that produces a maximum output of 335 hp and 500 Nm of torque. Photo Release

The look of a legend

The All-New Toyota GR Supra is the modern evolution of its rich Japanese lineage: the model inherits key styling features from both the Supra A80 (1993) and the Toyota 2000 GT (1967). Starkly noticeable at the onset is the double-bubble roof and expressive curves in the sheet metal—two elements that exceed mere aesthetic but also contribute to its racing potential by reducing lift and drag.

Its prominent grille is flanked by large air intakes on both sides, whose character lines meld seamlessly down the flared spoilers and trapezoidal bumper with dual exhaust pipes plus a diffuser. The silhouette profile is perfectly accentuated by 19-inch forged aluminum wheels, with custom-made tires by Michelin.

The interior of the Philippine variant comes purely in black, with muted carbon accents for an understated luxury feel. Photo Release

Pure driving bliss

The interior of the Philippine variant comes purely in black, with muted carbon accents for an understated luxury feel. The Alcantara sports seats are equipped with lumbar support and 8-way power memory adjust, and the 3-spoke leather steering wheel has both manual tilt and telescopic adjust for optimum ergonomics.

Aimed at millimeter driving precision, the All-New Toyota GR Supra has a narrow-sectioned dashboard that offers expansive forward visibility. The vehicle intuitively assists its driver in focusing on the road through an advanced Heads Up Display (HUD) plus responsive Paddle Shifters, complemented by 8.8-inch TFT-LCD Multi-Information Display gauge.

A fresh approach on the center console has been adapted to fully envelop the driver with its new asymmetrical design, adding a padded pillar to cushion the right leg while still maintaining roominess for the passenger.

In Toyota, safety is always a priority, especially for its high-speed performance models. The All-New Toyota GR Supra has seven (7) SRS airbags, 3-point Pre-tensioner and Force Limiter seatbelts, as well as Traction Control, Vehicle Stability Control, and an Anti-Lock Brake System.

Pride of ownership

The different shades of the All-New Toyota GR Supra. Photo Release

The All-New Toyota GR Supra 3.0L Philippine variant starts at P4,990,000. It comes in eight (8) striking colors: Prominence Red, Lightning Yellow, Deep Blue Metallic, White Metallic, Silver Metallic, Ice Gray Metallic, Black Metallic and Matte Storm Gray.

Experience the best of what the Toyota badge has to offer with the All-New Toyota GR Supra. Contact any Performance dealership to place your orders and know more about the automotive icon a half-century in the making.

For more information, visit the Toyota Motor Philippines website here: http://toyota.com.ph/ or like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorPhilippines/.