Honda debuts the New BR-V with premium updates

MANILA, Philippines — Honda Cars Philippines Inc. (HCPI), Honda’s automobile unit in the Philippines, unveils the new BR-V at the City of Dreams Manila, Paranaque City.

The New Honda BR-V revolves around the grand concept of “Enhanced SUV Image,” showcasing a masculine and premium look with sleeker design and advanced features. Upfront, the New BR-V presents a new Chrome Front Grille that is perfectly paired with a new Front Bumper for both variants.

Included in the updates is its new LED Daytime Running Lights for 1.5 V CVT variant while maintaining its Halogen Headlights and Fog Lights for both variants. Its newly designed 16” Alloy Wheel also contributes to its long wide stance for a more commanding road presence. For a more convenient driving experience, the Power Folding Door Mirrors with Integrated Side Turn Signals is still available for the 1.5 V CVT.

At the back, a newly designed Rear Bumper is provided to give it a stronger character. Both variants still get the roof rail while the 1.5 V CVT also gets a new Shark Fin Antenna that enhances its masculine and premium look.

The New Honda BR-V’s interior received exciting updates as well. The 1.5 S CVT variant is equipped with a 7-inch Capacitive Touchscreen Display Audio while the 1.5 V CVT is equipped with a 7-inch Capacitive Touchscreen Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

For added convenience, both variants of the New BR-V are now equipped with a reverse camera. The New BR-V maintains a spacious and comfortable cabin that provides ample legroom and head clearance. The New BR-V’s 1.5 V CVT is equipped with a new stylish Leather Interior.

To complement the seats, new Red leather accents were added to the door panel armrest while new Red stickers are now found in the steering wheel and shift knob to accentuate the new design for 1.5 V CVT. To complete the refreshed interior design, both grades’ interior decoration are also improved and changed into Dark Steel.

The New Honda BR-V is powered by the 1.5 Liter i-VTEC Engine that provides 88kW (120Ps) at 6,600rpm and 145 N-m (14.8kg-m) at 4,600rpm. The engine is mated to Honda’s Earth Dreams Technology Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) that delivers a smooth, refined and fuel-efficient driving performance. The 1.5 V CVT comes with Smart Entry with Push Start System for convenience and Paddle Shifters for an engaging driving experience. Honda’s Eco Assist System, which consists of the ECON mode and Eco-Coaching Ambient Light, is also available to help encourage drivers to drive efficiently.

The New BR-V aims to provide peace of mind on the road with Honda’s G-force Control (G-CON) Collision Safety Body that dissipates G-forces in the event of a crash and disperses it away from the vehicle’s occupants on impact. Moreover, standard on both variants are Driver and Front Passenger SRS Airbags; Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) that prevents wheel lock during sudden braking; Hill Start Assist (HSA) that averts backward roll when the vehicle moves from a static position on an incline; Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) that restricts sideway skidding during cornering; and Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock that activates when the vehicle accelerates. Additionally, catering to the needs of every Filipino family, the New BR-V comes with ISO-FIX Anchors to securely latch a child seat, making the New BR-V worthy of its 5-Star ASEAN NCAP rating in the Adult Occupancy Protection (AOP) category.

Availability and colors

The New BR-V is now available at all 38 Honda dealerships nationwide and will come in six (6) colors:

Colors Available:

Platinum White Pearl (1.5 V CVT only) (New color)*

Passion Red Pearl (1.5 V CVT only) (New color)

Taffeta White (1.5 S CVT only)

Lunar Silver Metallic

Modern Steel Metallic

Premium Amber Metallic (now also available for 1.5 S CVT)

*Platinum White Pearl- Additional Php 20,000

Suggested Retail Prices:

1.5 V CVT- Php 1,155,000

1.5 S CVT- Php 1,035,000

For more information on the New BR-V and other Honda products, visit any of the authorized Honda Car dealerships today or you may visit the Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. official website at www.hondaphil.com.