BMW reloads roadster in all-new Z4, now in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp., the official importer and distributor of BMW in the Philippines, announced the availability of the all-new BMW Z4, an updated interpretation of the classical roadster concept.

The all-new BMW Z4 is ready to steal the show as a premium open-top sports car boasting an emotion-packed body design, a fully-electric soft-top roof, compact proportions and a squarely driver-focused interior.

Agility, dynamic performance and precise handling were all top priorities when developing the two-seater’s body, powertrain and chassis.

Aesthetic wrapped in a new design

A precise use of forms and a number of signature details form the defining features of the exterior design of the all-new BMW Z4. The combination of just a few lines and a clean-cut surface design create a very distinctive take on sporting appeal.

A powerfully sculpted front apron with large air intakes, a low, broad BMW kidney grille and headlights positioned at the outer edges ensure there is no mistaking the car from the front.

The new-look mesh-design BMW kidney grille combines a track-inspired honeycomb pattern with a three-dimensional structure.

The headlight units are another first, with the two light sources positioned one above the other for the first time. The vertical design is cut off at the top by a diagonal accent strip with integral direction indicator. The all-new BMW Z4 is equipped with LED headlights as standard.

Keen driver focus, aura of class

With its driver-focused cockpit design, lines that surge forward with dynamic élan and use of trim finishers, the cabin of the all-new BMW Z4 is a picture of unadulterated driving pleasure.

All variants are upholstered in Vernasca leather as standard. Both the M Sport package and BMW M Performance model add an M leather steering wheel, M pedals and an M driver’s footrest. Photo Release

Electroplated detailing adds to the roadster’s sophisticated ambience, while the clearly structured arrangement of the controls focuses the attention even more on the driving experience.

The design of the door panels echoes the wing-shaped contour visible externally in the car’s flanks, emphasizing the harmony of the exterior and interior design.

Both driver and passenger settle into model-specific sports seats with integral head restraints.

All variants are upholstered in Vernasca leather as standard. The trim finishers can be specified in High-gloss Black (BMW Z4 sDrive20i) or Aluminum Tetragon (BMW Z4 M40i). The M Sport package and BMW M Performance model add an M leather steering wheel, M pedals and an M driver’s footrest.

Powertrain and driving experience

With compact proportions, a low center of gravity, low weight, perfect 50:50 weight distribution, a very rigid body and chassis structure, and optimized aerodynamic properties, the all-new BMW roadster comes with the ideal credentials for exhilarating, sporty performance.

The requisite power is supplied by a choice of two petrol engines, each making their debut in the all-new BMW Z4 in their most recent incarnation.

Assuming the role of range-topper in the all-new BMW Z4 M40i is a further improved straight-six unit featuring M Performance TwinPower Turbo technology.

A four-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology and increased output takes its place in the all-new BMW Z4 sDrive20i for the first time.

The line-up of technology designed to boost both dynamism and efficiency includes a twin-scroll turbocharging system, High Precision Injection, VALVETRONIC fully variable valve timing and Double-VANOS variable camshaft control.

There is also a new generation of eight-speed Steptronic transmissions to handle the task of directing the engines’ power to the rear wheels.

Sport Line and M Performance model

The all-new BMW Z4 sDrive20i Sport comes in Black Sapphire, Glacier Silver, and Mineral White. The M40i variant, on the other hand, comes in Black Sapphire, San Francisco Red, Alpine White, and Misano Blue.

A four-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology and increased output takes its place in the all-new BMW Z4 sDrive20i for the first time. Photo Release

The soft-top roof of both variants comes in Black as standard. It is electrically operated and can be opened or closed in the space of ten seconds, even while traveling at speeds up to 50 km/h.

Sport Line features design elements in High-gloss Black on the front crossbar and the rear apron’s insert, along with 18-inch light-alloy wheels.

The all-new BMW Z4 M40i advertises its particularly sporty character with a Cerium Grey finish for the surround and front face of the mesh-design BMW kidney grille, the exterior mirror caps and other design features, plus trapezoidal exhaust tailpipes.

Equipment and driver assistance systems

The all-new BMW Z4 isn’t just about classical roadster proportions, punchy design and pure driving pleasure—it is also awash with top-class, state-of-the-art equipment features.

Besides treating the driver and passenger to an exhilarating driving experience, the two-seater also pampers them with the latest comfort features.

The array of cutting-edge driver assistance systems available for the Z4 is unrivaled in this segment. They are designed to optimize specific aspects of comfort and safety and relieve the strain on the driver, particularly on long-distance journeys and in city traffic.

The all-new BMW Z4 is also the first roadster to be made available with the BMW Head-Up Display (standard on the BMW Z4 M40i).

