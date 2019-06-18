Sports sedan redefined: All-new BMW 3 Series now in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp., the official importer and distributor of BMW in the Philippines, announced on June 11 the availability of the all-new BMW 3 Series, a car that has epitomized the concept of sporty driving pleasure in the global premium midsize class for more than 40 years.

Exuding dynamic design, agile handling, exceptional efficiency and innovative equipment features, it takes the signature characteristics of a BMW and turns the volume up several notches.

The sedan represents not only the core of the BMW 3 Series range (of which over 15 million units have now been sold worldwide) but also the heartbeat of the BMW brand.

This latest edition of the car sees BMW building in particular on the sporting tradition of the 3 Series, whose exploits in race competition have earned it so much extra dynamic credibility.

The seventh generation of the sports sedan moves the game on once again in its segment in terms of driving dynamics, premium quality and innovation. It started production at BMW’s “home” plant in Munich.

Exterior: Expression of sporting prowess

BMW’s new design language showcases the modern and dynamic character of the all-new BMW 3 Series with precisely drawn lines and strikingly contoured surfaces. It is 76-mm longer than its predecessor, 16-mm wider and just 1-mm taller. The car’s 41-mm longer wheelbase and increased track widths, meanwhile, have a direct and positive influence on its poise and agility.

The large BMW kidney grille and the headlights leading off it are dominant themes of the front end of the car. Their familiar two-way split is emphasized by an eye-catching notch in the front apron that rises up into the headlight contour.

Full-LED headlights with extended contents come as standard. Both the LED front fog lights and the Air Curtains are integrated into the outer air intakes. Horizontal lines and slim, stylishly darkened LED lights give the rear a wide and muscular stance.

Interior: Classy route to sporting flair

The brand’s new design language also brings a clear arrangement of surfaces to the interior of the all-new BMW 3 Series. This accentuates the spaciousness of the cabin and, together with the cockpit’s focus on the driver, enhances their concentration on the road.

The new screen grouping of Control Display and instrument cluster, the tall Center console and the coordinated design of the light, modern instrument panel, and door panel trim create an all-around feeling of space and a sporting aura.

The controls are clustered into clearly structured function panels. In the center of the instrument panel, the displays and buttons for the air conditioning and the air vents form a sharply designed unit, while the light functions are operated from a panel of buttons next to the steering wheel.

The start/stop button for the engine is now positioned in the newly designed control panel in the center console.

BMW 330i: Powerful, efficient engine

The engine in the all-new BMW 330i generates more spirited performance than ever. Boasting numerous detail upgrades, this two-liter, four-cylinder unit delivers a maximum output of 258 hp between 5,000 and 6,500 rpm, while peak torque of 400 Nm is available from 1,550 to 4,400 rpm.

The High Precision Injection system ensures precise fuel metering and particularly clean combustion, its new fuel pump generating maximum pressure of 350 bar compared with the 200 bar of the previous version.

The further developed direct injection system enables optimal fuel flow through the combustion chambers with atomized fuel delivered by multi-hole injectors.

Other characteristics of this engine include a lighter crankshaft, reduced internal friction, optimized heat management and a new digital engine management system.

More premium features

When developing the body structure and chassis technology of the all-new BMW 3 Series, a number of clear priorities were set: enhanced driving dynamics, agile handling characteristics, high-precision steering and superior braking performance.

The premium characteristics of the all-new BMW 3 Series can be further enhanced with an array of high-quality and innovative options.

The M Sport suspension includes lift-related dampers, which is making its debut in a BMW model. This makes a major contribution to the balance between sportiness and comfort—unmatched by any rival—which defines the character of the all-new BMW 3 Series.

The M Sport package helps to provide targeted individualization. Added to which are the Alcantara/Sensatec upholstery, three-zone automatic climate control, and standard ambient lighting that offer scope for increased comfort and exclusive style.

The standard Park Distance Control and the rear view camera assist the driver with maneuvering and entering/exiting parking spaces. Also available as standard is the Parking Assistant, which takes over steering, acceleration, braking and gear changes with the Steptronic transmission when driving into and out of a space.

The standard BMW Live Cockpit Plus includes a consistently designed display on the 5.7-inch instrument cluster and 8.8-inch Control Display. For intuitive operation, the driver can choose from the Control Display’s touch control, the iDrive Controller, the steering wheel buttons, and voice control.

The all-new BMW 3 Series (330i M Sport variant) is now available for P4,590,000.

For more information, visit http://bmw.com.ph. Follow BMW Philippines in Facebook and in Instagram.