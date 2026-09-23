Taiwan Excellence Pavilion 2026 brings innovation and business opportunities to Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Taiwan’s latest innovations are taking center stage in Manila as the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion opens during Taiwan Expo 2026, running from September 17 to 19 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Carrying the campaign “Empowering a Smarter Future,” the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion brings together 50 Taiwan Excellence-awarded products from 24 top Taiwanese brands across four key categories: Intelligent Technology, Smart Life, Consumer Electronics and Smart Healthcare. The showcase highlights Taiwan’s strong innovation and R&D capabilities while providing Philippine business leaders and industry professionals with a dedicated platform to discover emerging technologies, build connections, and explore partnership opportunities.

Taiwan Excellence product talks: Redefining “smarter” innovation for everyday life

One of the key highlights of the event is the Taiwan Excellence Product Talks, where six Taiwanese companies are introducing their latest products and sharing how their technologies can help address real-world needs in the Philippine market.

“Taiwan Excellence reflects Taiwan’s longstanding commitment to innovation, quality and practical solutions. For us, a smarter future is about making everyday life easier, healthier, and better. Through Stay Healthier, Work Smarter, Live Better, and Enjoy Further, the Pavilion showcases solutions from Taiwan across different industries while providing Philippine businesses with an opportunity to better understand the capabilities of these companies and explore potential partnerships,” Brian Lee, executive director of the strategic marketing department at the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), said.

6 Taiwanese companies show how technology can make a difference

During the Product Talks, six companies will showcase solutions designed to meet practical needs in business, healthcare, and everyday life.

Intelligent Technology

Aetina Corporation, represented by Alexey Verkholantsev, Senior Regional Manager, introduces “Edge AI Hardware for Running AI Applications On-Premises.” The solution demonstrates how edge AI hardware can enable organizations to run AI applications closer to where data is generated, giving businesses greater flexibility in deploying AI across different operational environments.



Team Group Inc., represented by George Pascua Velasco, Local Sales Representative, showcases “Driving Performance and Sustainability Together.” The company highlights the growing need for businesses to balance computing performance with sustainability as organizations invest in technology to support long-term operational requirements.



Zyxel Networks, represented by Joseph Aquino, Sales Manager, showcases “Building Smarter Businesses with Secure Cloud Networking Solutions.” The solution addresses the increasing demand for secure and reliable connectivity as businesses expand their cloud-based operations and digital infrastructure.

Smart Healthcare

Jian Ling Technology Co., Ltd., represented by Gary Liu, CEO, showcases “Hydrolight High Penetration Detox Capsule.” The product forms part of the Pavilion’s healthcare showcase, reflecting the growing role of innovation in addressing health and wellness needs.



KUANG YU METAL WORKING CO., LTD, represented by Charise Sabangan, Marketing Assistant of Green E Nano Tech. Phils. Corp., showcases “iEnjoy: A Smarter Way to Support Everyday Health.” The solution highlights opportunities to integrate technology into everyday health and wellness practices.

Smart Life

Sauber Technology Co. Ltd., represented by Gary Yang, Managing Director, showcases “The Future of Air Purifiers: Why They Should Disappear.” The company highlights the evolving role of air purification technology and its potential to become more seamlessly integrated into residential and commercial environments.

Bringing Taiwan’s innovation closer to Filipino consumers

The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion also welcomed Ivana Alawi, a Filipino modern icon who explored the featured technologies and solutions during the event.

“It’s exciting to see how technology from Taiwan is being developed with real-life needs in mind. The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion gives Filipinos an opportunity to discover innovative products that can support the way we work, live and take care of our health. I hope more people will visit the Pavilion, learn about these solutions and see how innovation can create possibilities for a smarter future,” Ivana Alawi, Filipino artist.

Her participation added a Filipino perspective to the Pavilion, helping introduce the featured technologies and products to a wider audience while reinforcing the campaign’s focus on how innovation can support the way people work, live and care for their well-being.

Building connections through innovation

Beyond the product showcase, the Pavilion provides a venue for Philippine businesses, industry professionals and other visitors to meet participating companies, understand their technologies and explore potential areas for cooperation.

The diverse solutions presented across the four categories demonstrate the range of industries supported by Taiwan Excellence, while the participating companies provide a closer look at how technology can address specific business and consumer needs.

Through “Empowering a Smarter Future,” the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion highlights the role of innovation in creating new opportunities for businesses while strengthening economic and commercial connections between Taiwan and the Philippines.

For more information and updates on the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Taiwan Expo 2026, follow Taiwan Excellence on social media (FB: @TaiwanExcellence.ph, IG: @taiwanexcellence_ph, LinkedIn: Taiwan-excellence

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from Taiwan Excellence. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.