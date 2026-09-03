Panata Awards 2026: Celebrating effective, responsible and impactful brand building

MANILA, Philippines — The Panata Awards 2026 enters a new chapter in its 17th year with a campaign that reflects what the Philippine Association of National Advertisers (PANA) stands for: the responsibility of advertisers to uphold standards that advance effective, responsible and impactful brand building.

As “The Award for Advertisers, By Advertisers,” Panata occupies a unique position in the industry. Judged by senior brand builders and leaders across the industry, it recognizes work that delivers measurable business results while upholding the highest standards of strategic thinking, creativity and responsible brand stewardship.

Recognition matters not simply for the prestige it brings, but for the shared responsibility behind the work it celebrates.

Not only success — but the principles that define it.

Not only achievement — but the values that endure beyond it.

For PANA, the Panata Awards represents more than honoring exceptional campaigns. It reaffirms the Association’s commitment to define, uphold, build upon, and elevate the standards of Philippine brand building.

This year, PANA invites advertisers, brand builders, agencies and marketing partners to submit their most effective work from 2025 and join the country’s leading brand builders as part of an institution that celebrates not only achievement, but lasting impact.

As the country’s foremost recognition for effective, responsible, and impactful brand building, Panata continues to honor the work that sets today’s standards and inspires the work that will shape tomorrow.

Important dates

Early Bird Submission – August 30

Final Submission – September 11

Awards Night – November 18, Manila Ballroom, Manila Marriott Hotel, Pasay City

Learn more about the Panata Awards, including category and entry requirements, when you visit the PANATA Awards webpage at https://pana.com.ph/panata_awards. Further inquiries can be directed to Aileen Lucero at [email protected].

Editor’s Note: This press release from Panata Awards is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.