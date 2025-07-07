Filinvest City welcomes PLDTâ€™s vision for a smart, sustainable headquarters

Filinvest City welcomes PLDT’s vision for a smart, sustainable headquarters

Filinvest City and PLDT mark a game-changing milestone with the tech giant’s choice to make this Garden CBD as its future home, unveiling its plans to develop the country’s first tech campus.

MANILA, Philippines — As Filinvest Group celebrates 70 years of visionary development, its flagship township, Filinvest City, is poised to take a major leap forward with the entry of PLDT Inc., the country’s largest integrated telecommunications company, as its newest major locator.

The tech conglomerate unveils its plans to develop the country’s first tech campus in Filinvest City’s Southgate District—marking a game-changing moment in the evolution of the Garden City’s landscape and a bold step towards shaping a smarter, greener and more connected urban fabric.

This milestone agreement is the result of years of careful study and strategic planning by PLDT in choosing the perfect location for its future headquarters—ultimately selecting Filinvest City for its world-class infrastructure, green spaces and future-ready master plan.

The planned 5-hectare PLDT campus will be located at Filinvest City’s Southgate District

The planned five-hectare PLDT campus, envisioned as the future headquarters of the telecommunications group, is slated for progressive development, with initial phases expected to commence soon.

Drawing inspiration from leading global tech campuses, the project reflects PLDT’s long-term commitment to building an innovative and future-ready workplace environment.

“This campus is part of our effort to build a healthier, more collaborative work environment,” said PLDT chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan.

“It reflects our belief that the workplace must evolve alongside the industries we serve. We hope it will inspire creativity, encourage teamwork and support the future of PLDT.”

The tech campus is envisioned not just as a headquarters, but as a space for innovation, collaboration and digital transformation. It will bring together talent and technology under one roof, fostering a culture of agility and forward-thinking that reflects PLDT’s commitment to shaping the future of connectivity in the Philippines.

The development is expected to generate thousands of jobs during construction and upon completion, spurring demand for residential and commercial spaces and benefiting local businesses and startups.

It will also serve as a magnet for talent, drawing professionals and innovators to the Metro South and reinforcing Filinvest City’s role as a hub for future-forward enterprises.

“What was once a quiet stock farm has been transformed into a vibrant garden metropolis. This transformation did not happen overnight. It took vision, dedication and a steadfast sense of purpose. Filinvest City was designed with intention: to foster an environment where businesses thrive, innovation flourishes, and people live well. We believe a great city is not simply a backdrop to success—but a catalyst for it,” said Josephine Gotianun-Yap, vice chairperson, Filinvest Development Corporation.

“We at Filinvest remain committed to continued growth and meaningful collaboration—especially with PLDT—as it pursues its mission to empower Filipinos through meaningful connections, digital inclusion and sustainable progress. It is in this spirit of shared purpose and nation-building that we look forward to a future shaped not just by innovation, but by lasting impact—together.”

Filinvest City is the first and only township development to have both LEED Gold and BERDE Certifications in the country.

This landmark project reinforces Filinvest City’s commitment to sustainable and integrated urban planning. As the country’s only central business district to hold both LEED Gold and BERDE certifications, Filinvest City stands out for its green building standards and environmentally responsible design.

The city’s master plan is built around the live-work-play philosophy, ensuring that residents, workers and visitors enjoy a holistic urban experience.

“This is a defining moment for Filinvest City,” said Catherine Ilagan, president and CEO of Filinvest Alabang Inc., the township and luxury residential arm of the Filinvest Group.

“PLDT’s decision validates our long-term vision and master planning efforts to position Filinvest City as a future-ready and sustainable urban center.”

(From left) PLDT Inc. COO Menardo Jimenez, Smart COO Anastacio Martirez, Leechiu Properties CEO David Leechiu, PLDT Inc. chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan, Filinvest Development Corporation vice chairperson Josephine Gotianun Yap, Filinvest Alabang Inc. president and CEO Catherine Ilagan and Filinvest Development Corporation director Francis Gotianun

The Southgate District, where the campus will rise, is right beside the Woods District featuring FEU Alabang, The Crib co-living space, Bloc 10’s creative retail row, and the upcoming sports hub anchored by Olympic champion Carlos Yulo’s gymnastics gym and a bouldering facility in partnership with The Bhive.

With Filinvest celebrating 70 years of growth and innovation, the addition of PLDT as a major locator signifies a legacy-defining milestone—one that strengthens Filinvest City's position as the premier address for inclusive growth and innovation, setting the stage in shaping the cities of tomorrow.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Filinvest. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.