GCash CMO Neil Trinidad recognized in Campaign Asia-Pacific's Power List 2025

Neil Trinidad, GCash chief marketing officer, recognized in Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Power List 2025—his third consecutive year on this prestigious list and the only Filipino from this year’s cohort.

GCash Marketing Team also recognized as 2025 Tambuli Marketing Team of the Year for purpose-led performance at scale

MANILA, Philippines — Neil Trinidad, the chief marketing officer of GCash—the Philippines’ leading finance super app and largest cashless ecosystem—has been recognized in Campaign Asia-Pacific’s prestigious Power List for the third consecutive year, standing out as the only Filipino in this year’s cohort.

This annual list celebrates the most influential and innovative marketing leaders across the Asia-Pacific region who have demonstrated innovations in elevating their brands and generated considerable financial impact with their campaigns.

These industry leaders are also lauded for their impact on the broader marketing industry in the region, including mentorship, thought leadership and advancing marketing practices.

Trinidad's recognition highlights his exceptional leadership in driving the growth of GCash, solidifying its position as the country’s top fintech platform and championing financial inclusion for millions of Filipinos.

Under Trinidad's leadership, GCash has achieved remarkable milestones, including:

Record-high brand equity, loyalty and trust: GCash boasts an impressive average Net Promoter Score of 90.8, outperforming global tech giants, and earning recognition as Kantar BrandZ’s most valuable Filipino financial services brand.



GCash boasts an impressive average Net Promoter Score of 90.8, outperforming global tech giants, and earning recognition as Kantar BrandZ’s most valuable Filipino financial services brand. Expansion of digital financial inclusion: Through initiatives like the DigiCities program, GCash partners with local government units and educational institutions to accelerate digital payment adoption and education, making GCash a daily essential for its millions of users.



Through initiatives like the DigiCities program, GCash partners with local government units and educational institutions to accelerate digital payment adoption and education, making GCash a daily essential for its millions of users. Enhanced safety and security: Trinidad championed the development of GSafe Tayo, a suite of features and educational initiatives designed to protect users from fraud and cyber threats, reinforcing trust in the fintech ecosystem. This initiative emphasized the commitment of GCash in engaging its stakeholders in ensuring that customer safety and security remain a collective responsibility.



Trinidad championed the development of GSafe Tayo, a suite of features and educational initiatives designed to protect users from fraud and cyber threats, reinforcing trust in the fintech ecosystem. This initiative emphasized the commitment of GCash in engaging its stakeholders in ensuring that customer safety and security remain a collective responsibility. Award-winning marketing campaigns: Trinidad spearheaded creative, customer-centric storytelling through campaigns such as ‘In My Heart, GCash is the Best Way to Pay’ with Heart Evangelista, and GCash Spotlight with Boy Abunda, which both earned multiple 2024 YouTube Works Awards Philippines, Outstanding Achievement in Marketing Campaign at the 43rd Agora Awards, and Campaign Asia Event Marketing Awards 2025: Best Use of Influencer. He led the development of GCash Stories, one of which is “Adz,” showcasing how GCash can positively impact the lives of persons with disabilities (PWDs). This was recognized at the PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2024, earning Gold in Effectiveness and Best Video Storytelling. In the last three years, Trinidad’s campaigns have been consistently awarded locally and internationally, underscoring his vision and pulse on culture.

Trinidad's commitment extends beyond marketing, as he actively promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion within GCash and the broader industry. He ensures diverse voices shape the strategy and storytelling of GCash through platforms like GCash Stories, spotlighting real narratives from underrepresented groups like women, MSMEs, the LGBTQIA+ community and PWDs.

He also leads GCash FutureCast, the company's largest media event, which fosters thought leadership and cross-industry collaboration to advance financial access and wellness for Filipinos.

“As marketers, our greatest influence goes beyond the campaigns that we create, but in the lives that we help transform,” remarked Trinidad. “I am honored to be recognized by Campaign Asia-Pacific and remain committed to driving purpose-led, inclusive, and tech-enabled strategies that can help more Filipinos on their path to financial progress.”

Apart from all these, Trinidad's influence also extends to mentoring, judging, and speaking at major industry events like Tambuli Academy Masterclass, where he advocates for a more responsible, human-centered future for marketing.

GCash Marketing team awarded at 2025 Asia Pacific Tambuli Awards

Further affirming the leadership of GCash in the marketing industry, the GCash Marketing Team was awarded Marketing Team of the Year at the 2025 Asia Pacific Tambuli Awards, recognizing the team’s ability to scale purpose-driven, insight-led, and relevant work with measurable impact.

Guided by its core philosophy of logic, magic and metric, the marketing team has co-created campaigns that have helped millions of Filipino users navigate their financial journeys with clarity and confidence.

GCash CMO and Marketing Team receiving the Marketing Team of the Year and the Bronze Winner for the Masters of Everyday Purpose: Human Centric Solutions-Integrated Media Awards at the 2025 Asia Pacific Tambuli Awards

This milestone adds to the team’s growing body of recognition: 18 awards, five runners-up citations, and several shortlists across global and regional platforms between 2023 and 2025, including Campaign Brief’s The Work and the WARC Awards for Effectiveness.

The team’s GLoan Sakto campaign was also honored at Tambuli, receiving a Bronze Award in the Masters of Everyday Purpose category for its focus on practical, everyday solutions.

“Neil’s vision and the Marketing team’s dedication to bringing creativity, passion, and purpose into every campaign have been truly inspiring,” said Martha Sazon, president and CEO of Mynt, the holding company of GCash.

“Their work plays a vital role in advancing financial inclusion and ensuring no Filipino gets left behind. It inspires the entire company to keep pushing boundaries and delivering meaningful impact together, for every Filipino,” she added.

Both recognitions reinforce the position of GCash as a marketing powerhouse—driven by purpose, grounded in precision, and built for impact.

In an era where brands are expected to do more and stand for more, GCash helps set the benchmark for meaningful, purpose-driven, and results-oriented marketing, turning purpose into progress and ensuring that no Filipino is left behind in the digital age.

