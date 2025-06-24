RCBC, eTap partner to bolster phygital solutions

From left: Michael Christopher Cruz, RCBC Vice President for Usage and Strategic Businesses; RCBC Executive Vice President and Chief Innovations and Inclusion Officer Lito Villanueva; Electronic Transfer & Advance Processing Inc. (eTap Inc.) President Marlon Portugal; and eTap Inc. Chief Strategic Officer Juan Miguel Hernandez.

(As released) TAGUIG CITY, Philippines — Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) and Electronic Transfer & Advance Processing Inc. (eTap Inc.) have joined forces to advance phygital banking in the country, bridging digital convenience with physical access.

Through the partnership, RCBC’s DiskarTech users can now cash in at over 3,000 eTap self-service machines nationwide located in convenience stores, supermarkets, pharmacies and bakeries. The collaboration reinforces RCBC’s commitment to inclusive banking by integrating digital solutions into everyday touchpoints, bringing financial services closer to communities across the country.

RCBC’s Executive Vice President and Chief Innovations and Inclusion Officer Lito Villanueva and Vice President for Usage and Strategic Businesses Michael Christopher Cruz signed the agreement with eTap President Marlon Portugal and Chief Strategic Officer Juan Miguel Hernandez.

The partnership allows DiskarTech users to seamlessly add funds to their accounts through eTap terminals, making financial transactions more convenient, efficient, and secure. By embedding digital capabilities within a wide physical network, the initiative supports the growing demand for services that blend online access with real-world availability.

DiskarTech is the world’s first financial inclusion super application in Taglish and Cebuano. It allows Filipinos to open a digital bank account using only one government-issued ID and a Philippine mobile number. Once registered, users can access a full suite of services including withdrawals, deposits, bill payments, mobile load, remittances, bank transfers, loan and credit applications, QR payments, and government aid disbursements.

“RCBC has long championed a phygital strategy — combining physical reach with digital innovation — to serve the evolving needs of Filipinos,” said Lito Villanueva, RCBC Executive Vice President and Chief Innovations and Inclusion Officer. “This partnership with eTap strengthens our ‘high-tech, high-touch’ approach, ensuring that even the most remote communities can access inclusive, secure, and user-friendly financial services through DiskarTech.”

“This partnership is not just about merging technologies; it’s about empowering financial inclusion by creating a seamless bridge between physical cash and digital transactions that every Filipino deserves. This means more convenient, secure, and efficient transactions for Diskartech clients, whether they’re cashing in, withdrawing, or making other payment transactions,” said Marlon Portugal, eTap Inc. president.

The signing ceremony was held at RCBC’s Collaboration Hub (CollHub), 25F RCBC AT Yuchengco Centre, attended by key stakeholders from RCBC along eTap, along with members of the media.