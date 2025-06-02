Cignal aims to be 'multimedia trailblazer' with 'Super' streaming aggregator app

From left: Cignal Chief Revenue Officer Gerard L. Milan; Tata Play Ltd. Chief Technology Officer Vishal Arya; MediaQuest Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan; and MediaQuest and Cignal President and CEO Jane Jimenez-Basas.

MANILA, Philippines – Cignal has taken a bold leap in its ongoing transformation to becoming the Philippines’ leading digital multimedia company by launching Cignal Super, the first and only streaming aggregator app in the country.

Developed in partnership with Tata Play, the leading content distribution platform in India, Cignal Super provides Filipinos easy access to the broadest range of streaming content through a single app. It also enables Cignal to serve over 70 million Filipinos who are increasingly accessing entertainment, sports, and news via their mobile phones.

This product innovation is the latest that Cignal has initiated since 2009.

Cignal first thrived in its pay-TV business using a direct-to-home satellite service. This enabled the company to deliver a wide range of linear TV channels to more Filipino homes, even in remote areas. With the expansion of broadband internet into homes, Cignal boosted its delivery of content with IPTV technology through a strategic alliance with PLDT.

The company entered the OTT streaming space when it launched Cignal Play back in 2019, initially as a companion app for their Cignal TV subscription. This mobile app enabled Cignal subscribers to stream live TV channels and a vast library of video on demand across multiple devices – from TVs and laptops, to tablets and mobile phones.

In 2023, Cignal Play was reintroduced with a new platform and made available as a standalone app for more customers to enjoy.

In the same year, Cignal introduced the all-new Pilipinas Live. It quickly became the premier OTT service for dedicated Filipino sports fans. The app offers a comprehensive sports experience, allowing subscribers to watch not just live games but also video on demand, including the latest news, highlights, user generated shorts and originals.

Cignal then launched Cignal Play TV in May 2024, allowing subscribers to stream linear TV channels through an Android box. This eliminated the need for satellite dishes or set-top-boxes, making Cignal accessible to subscribers without smart TVs.

Today, over 1.4 million Filipinos have subscribed to both Pilipinas Live and Cignal Play.

Through these series of innovations, Cignal has kept pace with the rapidly changing media landscape in the Philippines. In recent years, OTT streaming platforms have flooded the market, giving audiences greater flexibility in how they access a growing range of digital content.

Recognizing this shift, Cignal has strategically evolved, stepping beyond its pay TV roots to become a true multimedia trailblazer, catering to the diverse content consumption habits of every Filipino, wherever they may be.

“Cignal is ready to lead the way, wherever the market goes. Cignal Super is the latest digital innovation from Cignal, and there will be more exciting things to come.”, said MediaQuest and Cignal President and CEO, Jane Jimenez-Basas. “By continuously adapting our platforms and business models to meet people’s needs, we provide the widest selection of news, sports, entertainment, live sporting events, and interactive experiences to every Filipino, wherever they are. We continue to work hard to be the beloved destination for Filipinos, delivering the most awesome content in the most connected ways,” she added.